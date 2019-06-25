Disability barriers to be 'tackled head-on' by government

PM's drive to tackle 'injustices' faced by disabled people promises overhaul of statutory sick pay

A government scheme promising higher accessibility standards for new housing, an overhaul of statutory sick pay and greater workplace support for disabled people has been announced by the prime minister.

The government will also publish national outcomes data for disabled people to shine a light on the injustices and barriers they face, while a new cross-governmental disability team will sit alongside the Government Equalities Office and Race Disparity Unit in a new Equalities Hub at the heart of government.

Measures for the new disabilities team, which will work directly with disabled people, organisations and charities, will be set out later this year.

Prime minister Theresa May said: "My determination to identify and tackle injustices, wherever they exist in society, remains as strong as ever. So I am proud to announce new measures to break down barriers faced by disabled people, whether in employment, housing or elsewhere.

"We all have a crucial role - businesses, government and civil society - in working together to ensure that disabled people get the support they need, and go as far as their talents can take them," she said.

Rehabilitation

A consultation on new measures to help employers better support disabled people and those with long-term health conditions in work will be published next month. They include reforming statutory sick pay so that it is flexible enough to encourage a phased return to work and covers the lowest paid.

The government will also consult on offering small and medium employers a conditional rebate to support those who manage staff on sickness absence and help them get back to work.

The work and pensions secretary will explore how to improve support for people on disability benefits through a green paper. Amber Rudd said: "Disabled people encounter too many challenges in life and I want to see these end. We want to change the landscape for disabled people and to make sure there is always a level playing field for them. Because all of us need an equal chance to live a life of opportunity and fulfilment. We intend to support disabled people in all phases of their life so that the pursuit of equality is a shared goal."

Group risk

Disability champion for the insurance sector, Johnny Timpson, welcomed the news as it "increases the focus on improving access" by raising the profile of the Access To Work Scheme support assistance available.

"It also offers group risk colleagues the opportunity to promote the great job that they do in rehabilitating and supporting people back into the workplace," he said.

Swiss Re's technical manager Ron Wheatcroft added: "Swiss Re's Group Watch 2019 shows that the group risk market has made great progress and that these services are valued. We need to do more to improve awareness among line managers."