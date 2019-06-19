Treasury grants two-month break for those in serious debt

'Breathing space' to be provided to give struggling individuals and families more time

The government is to allow people struggling with serious financial problems to avoid enforcement action from debt collectors for 60 days.

Those experiencing mental ill-health will benefit from extra protection, the Treasury has also confirmed.

Those eligible will be granted ‘breathing space' as part of a scheme promised within the 2017 Conservative party manifesto, to be implemented in 2021.

In a consultation regarding the policy in 2018, the Treasury said: ‘Breathing space would give someone in problem debt the right to legal protections from creditor action while they receive debt advice and enter an appropriate debt solution.

‘The plan would enable someone in problem debt to enter a statutory agreement to repay their debts to a manageable timetable. Individuals entering a plan would receive legal protections from creditor action for the duration of their plan.'

The breathing space scheme is intended to prevent most collections and recovery action from taking place, while ensuring a creditor would not be able to apply to the court to enforce a judgement or order.

The Treasury said a broad range of debts would be covered, including money owed to central and local government such as council tax, unpaid personal tax and benefit overpayments.

During the 60-day period, individuals will be required to engage with professional debt advisers, however people receiving NHS mental health crisis treatment would only be required to speak to advisers once their treatment has ended.

Meanwhile a ‘statutory debt repayment plan' will help those struggling with problem debt repay debts over a manageable timeframe, adjusting as circumstances change.

Financial education

"The government's breathing space scheme recognises this challenge and grants these people a much needed pause," said Jane Goodlan, corporate affairs director at Quilter. "Importantly, it acknowledges that those with mental health difficulties should also be granted a pause.

"However, once implemented the government needs to carefully measure the success of this policy and whether or not it truly helps the population not only get out of debt but stay out of debt. Habits are hard to change, particularly when older and policy makers should look at how financial education can both help those who have had debt as well as the upcoming generations."