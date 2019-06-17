Vitality paid £56.3m in claims and £81m in member benefits

99.8% of life, 97.8% of income protection and 91.2% of serious illness cover claims paid

VitalityLife today published its Claims and Benefits Report which shows that it paid out £56.3m in claims during 2018 with 99.8% of life, 97.8% of income protection and 91.2% of serious illness cover claims paid. In total 1,417 claims were paid across all products.

For the second year, the report combines annual claims information with engagement statistics on the health and wellbeing benefits, which are provided alongside the core protection products, and the impact of these benefits on claim rates.

Claims statistics

In 2018 VitalityLife paid out £35m in life claims, £20m in serious illness cover claims and almost £422k in income protection claims. According to the report, 85% of life cover claims were for members aged 50 years and over. This is in contrast to the 76% of serious illness cover claims and 90% of income protection claims which were for members under the age of 50, highlighting the importance of these covers for younger members.

In terms of gender split, VitalityLife report an equal split between male and female claims for serious illness cover, compared to 60% of life claims and 58% of income protection claims being for men.

Cancer, stroke and heart disease were the greatest cause of claim for both men and women under serious illness cover. Permanent disability claims had a higher incidence among their female policyholders while endocrine and metabolic disorders affected more males. The report states that 7% of serious illness cover claims in 2018 were for conditions that are unique to Vitality, that no other provider covers.

In line with other insurers, Vitality has also disclosed the reasons why protection claims weren't paid. The 0.2% of life claims not paid were due to suicide within the first 12 months and the 2.2% of income protection claims declined were due to non-disclosure. Of the 8.8% of serious illness cover claims which weren't paid, 2.5% were due to non-disclosure and 6.3% were cases where the claim definition wasn't met.

Engagement statistics

The Claims and Benefits report states that more than £81m was given back to members through a range of benefits and rewards in 2018, such as discounted health screens and gym memberships, and activity devices, coffees and Amazon Prime membership. This figure is based on engagement across both life and health policyholders.

Last year the insurer tracked 41 million healthy activities, 3.9 million gym visits, 360,000 healthy food orders and over 140,000 meditation and mindfulness sessions.

VitalityLife has seen that health and wellness management is correlated with a lower incidence in claims, across all age groups, compared to those who don't engage. According to the report, over the last five years, policyholders in the 30-45 age bracket reduced their life cover claims incidence by over half, relative to those unengaged policyholders.

Deepak Jobanputra, deputy CEO at VitalityLife, said: "Vitality's core purpose is to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives. We recognise the impact of illness, injury and other events on our members' lives, and we aim to be there for them during times of real need."

"Our latest report demonstrates how shared value operates in a life insurance context, and highlights the comprehensive cover, benefits and rewards enjoyed by our members."

Emma Walker, LifeSearch chief marketing officer, said: "While the numbers are strong, the real development here lies in the report that comes with them. It is engaging, customer focused and sets the bar for claims reporting going forward."

"It's great that insurers are continuing to publish their statistics and all protection insurers should continue to do so, including the closed books. But to move forward it needs to be about much more than percentages and run of the mill numbers, and reports like this from Vitality are a good step in the right direction."