Don't forget to vote for rising stars and most diverse firms!

Last chance to vote in the COVER Excellence Awards 2019 - two new categories!

Did you know there are two new awards up for grabs at this year's COVER Excellence Awards 2019?

Rising Star

The Rising Star Award - open to individuals - sets out to recognise our industry's most promising prospect. Who is showing the potential for greatness in their field and destined to be the next protection, life or healthcare leader?

It is crucial we celebrate and encourage new talent within the sector: the younger members truly making a difference and the new entrants changing the game. Is this you or one of your colleagues? Enter a name into the ring HERE.

Diversity

Additionally, to celebrate the firm going furthest to improve diversity from inside within the life, protection and health insurance industry, we are calling upon COVER readers to vote for your examples of best practice from your personal perspective.

Is your company doing its bit to recruit a truly inclusive workforce? What support groups, awareness campaigns and mentor training schemes set the company you work for part from the rest? How have flexible working practices and cultural, family-friendly employee schemes helped your or your colleagues personally? Cast your vote HERE.

As always, we're asking industry members to put forward the providers of insurance products and services, as well as the individual names, leading the way for the life, protection and health sector. If you have not already, please cast your vote HERE. The nomination period ends today.