yulife raises £10m funding

MMC Ventures and Notion Capital join existing investors Anthemis Exponential, RGAx and OurCrowd

Group life insurance start-up for SMEs, yulife, has raised £10m worth of Series A funding during a round led by Creandum Funds, the backers of Spotify, iZettle and depop.

MMC Ventures and Notion Capital contributed to the round, following the £3m seed-round led by LocalGlobe involving Anthemis Exponential Ventures, RGAx and Israel's OurCrowd last year.

The yulife app incentivises members to complete wellbeing activities, such as walking or meditation, with rewards such as Avios air miles, vouchers and gift cards from partner brands including Amazon and ASOS.

Founder of yulife, Sammy Ruben, said: "It's been an incredible privilege to work with such a great team building yulife over the past three years and we're confident that the further funding will allow us to fulfil our vision of making life insurance a force for good. We're grateful to receive backing from investors with whom we are so deeply aligned, and believe this will help us promote our proposition to inspire lasting, healthy change in people's lives."

Creandum Advisor Partner, Carl Fritjofsson, added: "yulife stands out as the first of its kind, integrating gaming, psychology and wellbeing to break new ground in the life insurance industry, helping to better people's lives, here and now. We are eager to support yulife's growth and development, and work with the team to progress our shared mission."