Nearly three quarters of UK employers will work beyond 65 - Canada Life

Rising living costs and poor savings returns forcing people to work beyond retirement

Research by Canada Life Group Insurance has found that an estimated 23 million people in the UK (71%) are set to continue working beyond their 65th birthday - two in five of those believe they will reach at least 75 before they retire.

The survey of 1,002 full and part-time employees revealed 71% of those expecting to work beyond the age of 65 said they will do so because of the rising cost of living - in particular food prices, which have been increasing at their fastest pace for more than five years.

Despite a fall in inflation over the past year, 63% said that the rise of inflation eating into the value of their savings is a key contributing factor for them needing to delay their retirement.

The proportion of those intending to work beyond the age of 65 is up from 61% in 2015, when the data was first tracked by Canada Life.

External factors making employees more likely to work beyond 65

Rising cost of everyday necessities 71% Rising inflation eating into the value of my savings 63% Poor returns on savings 62% Slow wage growth 58% Economic uncertainty caused by Brexit 51%



Poor retirement planning

A third (32%) of UK employers said they need to continue earning a wage because their pensions savings are insufficient, rising to two in five (39%) among those aged 45 to 54 years.

A quarter (25%) said that they realise they can no longer rely on a State pension and will have to work longer to boost their savings. Last year a fifth (21%) said this was the case.

Three in 10 (30%), however, said they will work longer because they enjoy their job, while 17% said they will continue to work to receive valuable employee benefits.

Top five factors why people are planning to work beyond 65

My pension will not be sufficient, so I need to continue earning a wage 32% I enjoy my job and would like to work for as long as possible 30% I can no longer rely on a state pension/state benefits 25% I have saved for my retirement, but the cost of living is so high I will still need a wage 21% I get other benefits from work, for example, social interaction 21%



"It comes as little surprise that UK workers are expecting to work longer," said Paul Avis, marketing director of Canada Life Group Insurance. "The rising cost of living and poor returns on savings continue to exert pressure on employee's finances. We found well over a third would consider themselves lucky to retire before 75, never mind the fact that over 70% expect to work beyond 65 for the third year in a row.

"Employers would do well to take note of the growing number of workers planning to work beyond 65 not because of their finances, but because they find their jobs enjoyable and rewarding. These people can be a good influence on the rest of the workforce and employers should look at what cards they have up their sleeves to retain them."

Group protection

Income protection (17%) and life insurance (16%) were both said to be valued by employees planning to work beyond 65, while 13% said they appreciate the support of critical illness cover and 10% benefit from access to an employee assistance programme (10%).

"Income protection and critical illness cover should be at the top of employers' lists to appeal to an ageing workforce," said Avis. "They are increasingly popular with employees planning to work beyond 65, protecting as they do against ill health and conditions which become increasingly likely with age. With proper planning on employers' parts, these benefits can be provided with no medical questions for the vast majority of their workforce. They also include a range of support services such as employee assistance programmes and second medical opinion services which can be used by employees of all ages, whether a claim is made or not."