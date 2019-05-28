Holloway Friendly reveals number of claims not paid

Six percent of claims declined in Q1 due to 'non-disclose' and 'no loss of income'

Following the recent COVER Claims Convention in London, income protection provider Holloway Friendly has revealed the top reasons for claim in Q1 2019, as well as the reasons behind the 6% of income protection claims which weren't paid.

The team at Holloway analysed claims data to discover the top reasons for the income protection claims made in Q1 of 2019.

Although 94% of claims were paid during this period, the team has also looked into the 6% of claims that had been declined and explored what can be done to reduce this figure in Q2.

After looking into the claims data for January to April 2019, the following causes of claim topped the list:

1. Accident & injury - 39%

2. Musculoskeletal issues - 24%

3. Viral illness (colds, coughs, viruses, infections etc.) - 9%

4. Mental health issues - 7%

Six percent of claims made in Q1 were declined, with the top reasons for rejection being ‘non-disclosure' and ‘no loss of income'.

An assessment process undertaken by a team of highly experienced claims specialists allowed Holloway to identify where members had withheld information, either knowingly or unknowingly. It was uncovered that four-in-five non-disclosure decisions were due to errors made by members and advisers during the application process. Members not taking reasonable care, not fully understanding parts of their application or the impact of inaccurate disclosures or, in one case, deliberately withholding information.

This information has been immeasurably useful and has enabled Holloway Friendly to adapt how they collaborate with advisers to reduce the number of avoidable errors made during the application stage. Providing advisers with a greater volume of learning materials and listening to feedback from members will slowly reduce the number of non-disclosure claims.

Alongside this, a new tool is being created to ensure that advisers can gather completely accurate income details from clients. This makes certain that members receive the correct insurance for their needs and prevents rejection due to over-insurance. Holloway Friendly hope to release this tool on to their website within the next month.

'Transparency is key'

Suzy Esson, head of operations at Holloway Friendly, commented on the claims data from this year:

"Transparency is absolutely key and we're committed to changing the approach of societies in how they present their claims stats. It's important for people who may be looking to get income protection, or for our advisers who want to sell our product, to know exactly why claims aren't always paid out and what we are doing to reduce this from happening in the future."

"As a society, have a responsibility to make sure that our members are receiving exactly what they need and that everything is clearly explained to them. Our underwriting process is something we are incredibly proud of and we encourage a strong relationship between advisors and their clients to minimise the chances of rejected claims. With our new tool, we hope that declined claims numbers reduce even further in Q2."