National Friendly appoints new head of risk & compliance

National Friendly, the Bristol-based mutual society, has appointed Lisa de-Laune as the new head of risk & compliance. With over 20 years' industry experience, specialising in risk and assurance, Lisa will be responsible for shaping the vision and strategy of the risk and compliance function.

Prior to joining National Friendly, Lisa has led risk, internal control, internal audit and change functions across financial services, predominantly insurance and banking. As part of the executive team, Lisa will play a key role in reinforcing National Friendly's commitment to fair customer outcomes and delivering effective risk management and compliance oversight.

Lisa commented: "It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the National Friendly team, with new products being launched and new partnerships being created. It is clear that customers are at the heart of everything National Friendly does and to see the genuine passion for delivering the right product for its customers is inspiring."

"As the insurance industry as a whole faces new regulation and complexities, National Friendly has made a clear commitment to ensure a sound system of internal control is in place to manage and monitor risk and compliance. I look forward to working closely with the team and supporting National Friendly as it evolves and expands on current opportunities."

Jonathan Long, chief executive officer at National Friendly, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lisa to National Friendly, which demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering the best possible customer journeys and outcomes. National Friendly has plans to launch a number of innovative products over the next year, into both emerging and existing markets. Lisa's extensive experience will play a key role in bringing these new products to market, ensuring that we are fully compliant with new regulations and meeting consumer needs."