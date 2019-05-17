COVER teams up with Getahead Festival

Interactive panel debate about protection at 24-hour mental health event

We figured that there is no better time to announce our involvement with Getahead this year than on the Friday (woo!) of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Getahead is a not-for-profit mental health festival with a 25-year plan to positively impact a billion people.

Last year over 1000 people attended its first 24-hour event (from 6am to 6am) featuring expert speakers, practical productivity workshops and an all-night club event to top it all off (for those of you who can last that long!).

Covering mindfulness, workplace wellbeing and financial health, Getahead Is taking place on 14th June at Omeara, London.

COVER will be hosting an interactive panel debate entitled ‘Staying happy and healthy: Are you prepared for a storm?' at 10am on Friday. Read the full programme here.

Hosted by COVER editor Adam Saville, our industry guests will be Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura, Luke Ashworth (protectiongeek.co.uk) and Roy McLoughlin, associate director of Cavendish Ware. We will explore:

Keeping fit, being mindful and living a healthy lifestyle - finding balance in a hectic world.

How long would you survive financially should you face long-term sickness or injury?

Peace of mind: The impact of poor financial health on our mental health - savings, debt and protection.

How are employers supporting the wellness needs of people at work?

Tickets are available to COVER readers at the discounted price of £10. Collect your voucher here.