Revealed (2): More shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

Including protection shortlists

WIFA 2019
All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July
Woman of the year for Protection and Protection Advice, plus Paraplanning, Fintech, Platforms and more

This week and next, we are proudly publishing the shortlists for the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards, all the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July.

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner, these awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

After yesterday's first seven categories, here are the shortlists relating to paraplanning, fintech, platforms, protection and retirement.

Woman of the Year - Paraplanning

Caroline Richmond HFMC Wealth
Cheryl McDonald Stonehage Fleming Wealth Planning
Chole Moran 1825 Financial Planning
Emona Demireva Partners Wealth Management
Hannah Turley Essential Wealth Management
Hayley Clow Atkins Bland
Hayley Massie 1825
Jade Mountford Mazars Financial Planning
Jo Campbell Para-Sols
Latrena Petkova Raymond James, John Street
Michelle Jackson Miskimmin Wealth

Woman of the Year - Fintech

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS
Cathi Harrison Apricity Compliance
Jane Warren Investec Click & Invest
Kate Buckley iPipeline
Lola Fawole UnderwriteMe
Stephanie Hydon iPipeline 

Woman of the Year - Platforms

Charlene Young AJ Bell
Emma Quinn Aviva
Jackie Boylan Fidelity International
Jenny Davidson Standard Life Aberdeen
Laura Suter AJ Bell
Sarah Coles Hargreaves Lansdown

Woman of the Year - Protection

Amanda Kerr Scottish Widows
Catherine Trimble Aegon
Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services
Laura Benton Reassured
Louise Eaton-Terry Royal London
Lucy Brown L&C
Pippa Keefe UnderwriteMe
Rose St Louis Zurich

Woman of the Year - Protection Advice

Anna Glod Umbrella Protect
Kate Pisanu One 77 Mortgages
Katie Hoyle One 77 Mortgages
Krystle Skelton Cura
Lian Hill Lifetime Assure
Lisa Ollerton ViiSana
Naomi Greatorex Health Protection Solutions
Sue Smith Advo
Susie Foosit Helm Godfrey
Tina Cornfield Complete Financial Centre

Woman of the Year - Retirement

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS
Jane Griffiths Wealth at work
Kate Smith Aegon
Keeley Paddon SimplyBiz 
Marianne Streames Parmenion Capital Partners
Michelle Darracott  Smart Pension

Woman of the Year - Retirement Planning

Anna Jones Progeny Wealth
Catriona Smith Chase de Vere
Helen Hunter Chase de Vere
Helen Vaughan  Fiona Gray Financial Planning
Jayne Gibson Insight.Out Financial
Lorna Evans Pensionlite
Nathalie Stone Mansion House Capital
Sarah Forbes  Miller Mercer Colson Financial Planning
Shonagh Livingstone PW & Partners
Vanessa Townsend Springfield Financial Services


More shortlists will be published over the coming days, including those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here

