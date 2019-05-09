Revealed (2): More shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July

Woman of the year for Protection and Protection Advice, plus Paraplanning, Fintech, Platforms and more

This week and next, we are proudly publishing the shortlists for the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards, all the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July.

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner, these awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

After yesterday's first seven categories, here are the shortlists relating to paraplanning, fintech, platforms, protection and retirement.

Woman of the Year - Paraplanning

Caroline Richmond HFMC Wealth Cheryl McDonald Stonehage Fleming Wealth Planning Chole Moran 1825 Financial Planning Emona Demireva Partners Wealth Management Hannah Turley Essential Wealth Management Hayley Clow Atkins Bland Hayley Massie 1825 Jade Mountford Mazars Financial Planning Jo Campbell Para-Sols Latrena Petkova Raymond James, John Street Michelle Jackson Miskimmin Wealth

Woman of the Year - Fintech

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS Cathi Harrison Apricity Compliance Jane Warren Investec Click & Invest Kate Buckley iPipeline Lola Fawole UnderwriteMe Stephanie Hydon iPipeline

Woman of the Year - Platforms

Charlene Young AJ Bell Emma Quinn Aviva Jackie Boylan Fidelity International Jenny Davidson Standard Life Aberdeen Laura Suter AJ Bell Sarah Coles Hargreaves Lansdown

Woman of the Year - Protection

Amanda Kerr Scottish Widows Catherine Trimble Aegon Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services Laura Benton Reassured Louise Eaton-Terry Royal London Lucy Brown L&C Pippa Keefe UnderwriteMe Rose St Louis Zurich

Woman of the Year - Protection Advice

Anna Glod Umbrella Protect Kate Pisanu One 77 Mortgages Katie Hoyle One 77 Mortgages Krystle Skelton Cura Lian Hill Lifetime Assure Lisa Ollerton ViiSana Naomi Greatorex Health Protection Solutions Sue Smith Advo Susie Foosit Helm Godfrey Tina Cornfield Complete Financial Centre

Woman of the Year - Retirement

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS Jane Griffiths Wealth at work Kate Smith Aegon Keeley Paddon SimplyBiz Marianne Streames Parmenion Capital Partners Michelle Darracott Smart Pension

Woman of the Year - Retirement Planning

Anna Jones Progeny Wealth Catriona Smith Chase de Vere Helen Hunter Chase de Vere Helen Vaughan Fiona Gray Financial Planning Jayne Gibson Insight.Out Financial Lorna Evans Pensionlite Nathalie Stone Mansion House Capital Sarah Forbes Miller Mercer Colson Financial Planning Shonagh Livingstone PW & Partners Vanessa Townsend Springfield Financial Services



More shortlists will be published over the coming days, including those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here