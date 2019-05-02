COVER editor scores shortlist hat-trick
Three Protection Review award nominations
Protection Review Awards 2019 shortlist announced
COVER editor Adam Saville has done the hat-trick for this year's Protection Review Awards, netting three shortlist nods: Personality of the Year, Protection Journalist of the Year and, for the COVER brand, Organisation of the Year.
This is the first time Saville and COVER have been been shortlisted for these award categories.
A key event for the health and protection insurance sector, the Protection Review Awards, which are in their 15th year and are independently judged, recognise those people and organisations in the health and protection sector who demonstrate client focus, strong customer engagement, ease of claim payments and product innovation. They take place on July 11 at London's Landmark Hotel.
"I am delighted to be personally shortlisted for these awards and for COVER to appear alongside leading brands in the sector in the organisation of the year category," said Saville. "COVER has enjoyed a very successful 12 months. Our flagship event COVER Protection & Health Summit was our biggest yet and we launched our first ever Mental Health Forum in March which was also a huge success, so to be recognised like this by Protection Review and the wider life insurance sector validates our approach and all the hard work that goes into it. It is a very exciting time for life, protection and health insurance across the board and COVER is pleased to be a part of it."
COVER has enjoyed previous success at the awards: Saville's predecessor Fiona Murphy won the outstanding contribution to protection journalism gong at the 2018 awards.
This year sees the introduction of its 'Doing It Better' award, which received more entries than any other category in Protection Review history.
Full shortlist
Doing It Better Award in association with Health Shield
LifeSearch
The Exeter
Protect Line
British Friendly
Royal London
Met Life
Zurich
AIG
Unsung Hero Award in association with LifeSearch
Richard Harris (Assured Futures)
James Dungworth (British Friendly)
Richard Hewitt (Canada Life)
Michael Norris (Met Life)
Clare Lusted (Met Life)
Ollie Bowden (iPipeline)
Ellie Marsh (AIG)
Life and Health Claims Award in association with Health Claims Forum
Old Mutual
British Friendly
Reassure
Scottish Widows
Aviva
Best New Product Award
The Exeter
LV=
Guardian
VitalityLife
Zurich
AIG
Scottish Widows
iPipeline
Health Insurance Adviser of the Year in association with VitalityHealth
Premier Choice Group
Assured Futures
PES
Cavendish Ware
Drewberry
Individual Protection Adviser of the Year Award in association with Guardian
Kathryn Knowles (Cura)
Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)
Robert Harvey (Drewberry)
Alan Knowles (Cura)
Victoria Slade (Drewberry)
Ben Backhouse (Risk Assured)
Innovation Award in association with Gen Re
VitalityLife
Guardian
Square Health
UnderwriteMe
The Exeter
Royal London
Albany Park
iPipeline
LV=
Protection Intermediary of the Year Award in association with VitalityLife
Assured Futures
Renew Life
Cavendish Online
Future Proof
Albany Park
Cavendish Ware
London & Country
Cura
Drewberry
Underwriter of the Year in association with Hannover Re UK Life Branch
Royal London
Aegon
Holloway
Canada Life
LV=
Guardian
AIG
Scottish Widows
Young Achiever of the Year Award in association with Zurich
Charlie Shearman (British Friendly)
Charlotte O'Brien (Met Life)
Jade Bowman (Met Life)
Lauren Lewry (Albany Park)
Camilla Hoskisson (AIG)
Sam Barr Worsfold (Drewberry)
Personality of the Year in association with Liss EXL
Rhys Williams (Quietroom)
Roshani Hewa (ABI)
Phil Jeynes (UnderwriteMe)
Emma Thomson (British Friendly)
Mike Allison (Paradigm Protect)
Vicky Churcher (AIG)
Johnny Timpson (Scottish Widows)
Tom Baigrie (LifeSearch)
Rose St Louis (Zurich)
Alan Knowles (Cura)
Kathryn Knowles (Cura)
Paul Yates (iPipeline)
Luke Ashworth (Protection Consultant)
Adam Saville (COVER Magazine)
Stephanie Hydon (iPipeline)
Steve Casey (Square Health)
Protection Journalist of the Year Award in association with AIG
Iona Bain (Freelance)
Rachel Addison (FTAdviser)
David Sawers (Health Insurance Daily)
Jeff Prestridge (Mail on Sunday)
Adam Saville (COVER Magazine)
Harvey Jones (The Express and Sunday Express)
Laura Miller (The Telegraph)
Laura Shannon (Mail on Sunday)
Organisation of the Year Award
Vitality
AIG
iPipeline
UnderwriteMe
Guardian
COVER
Paradigm Protect
LifeSearch
Lifetime Achievement Award in association with Legal & General
Announced on the night
For more information about the Protection Review Awards go to www.protectionreview.co.uk.
