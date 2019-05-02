COVER editor scores shortlist hat-trick

Protection Review Awards 2019 shortlist announced

COVER editor Adam Saville has done the hat-trick for this year's Protection Review Awards, netting three shortlist nods: Personality of the Year, Protection Journalist of the Year and, for the COVER brand, Organisation of the Year.

This is the first time Saville and COVER have been been shortlisted for these award categories.

A key event for the health and protection insurance sector, the Protection Review Awards, which are in their 15th year and are independently judged, recognise those people and organisations in the health and protection sector who demonstrate client focus, strong customer engagement, ease of claim payments and product innovation. They take place on July 11 at London's Landmark Hotel.

"I am delighted to be personally shortlisted for these awards and for COVER to appear alongside leading brands in the sector in the organisation of the year category," said Saville. "COVER has enjoyed a very successful 12 months. Our flagship event COVER Protection & Health Summit was our biggest yet and we launched our first ever Mental Health Forum in March which was also a huge success, so to be recognised like this by Protection Review and the wider life insurance sector validates our approach and all the hard work that goes into it. It is a very exciting time for life, protection and health insurance across the board and COVER is pleased to be a part of it."

COVER has enjoyed previous success at the awards: Saville's predecessor Fiona Murphy won the outstanding contribution to protection journalism gong at the 2018 awards.

This year sees the introduction of its 'Doing It Better' award, which received more entries than any other category in Protection Review history.

Full shortlist

Doing It Better Award in association with Health Shield

LifeSearch

The Exeter

Protect Line

British Friendly

Royal London

Met Life

Zurich

AIG

Unsung Hero Award in association with LifeSearch

Richard Harris (Assured Futures)

James Dungworth (British Friendly)

Richard Hewitt (Canada Life)

Michael Norris (Met Life)

Clare Lusted (Met Life)

Ollie Bowden (iPipeline)

Ellie Marsh (AIG)

Life and Health Claims Award in association with Health Claims Forum

Old Mutual

British Friendly

Reassure

Scottish Widows

Aviva

Best New Product Award

The Exeter

LV=

Guardian

VitalityLife

Zurich

AIG

Scottish Widows

iPipeline

Health Insurance Adviser of the Year in association with VitalityHealth

Premier Choice Group

Assured Futures

PES

Cavendish Ware

Drewberry

Individual Protection Adviser of the Year Award in association with Guardian

Kathryn Knowles (Cura)

Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)

Robert Harvey (Drewberry)

Alan Knowles (Cura)

Victoria Slade (Drewberry)

Ben Backhouse (Risk Assured)

Innovation Award in association with Gen Re

VitalityLife

Guardian

Square Health

UnderwriteMe

The Exeter

Royal London

Albany Park

iPipeline

LV=

Protection Intermediary of the Year Award in association with VitalityLife

Assured Futures

Renew Life

Cavendish Online

Future Proof

Albany Park

Cavendish Ware

London & Country

Cura

Drewberry

Underwriter of the Year in association with Hannover Re UK Life Branch

Royal London

Aegon

Holloway

Canada Life

LV=

Guardian

AIG

Scottish Widows

Young Achiever of the Year Award in association with Zurich

Charlie Shearman (British Friendly)

Charlotte O'Brien (Met Life)

Jade Bowman (Met Life)

Lauren Lewry (Albany Park)

Camilla Hoskisson (AIG)

Sam Barr Worsfold (Drewberry)

Personality of the Year in association with Liss EXL

Rhys Williams (Quietroom)

Roshani Hewa (ABI)

Phil Jeynes (UnderwriteMe)

Emma Thomson (British Friendly)

Mike Allison (Paradigm Protect)

Vicky Churcher (AIG)

Johnny Timpson (Scottish Widows)

Tom Baigrie (LifeSearch)

Rose St Louis (Zurich)

Alan Knowles (Cura)

Kathryn Knowles (Cura)

Paul Yates (iPipeline)

Luke Ashworth (Protection Consultant)

Adam Saville (COVER Magazine)

Stephanie Hydon (iPipeline)

Steve Casey (Square Health)

Protection Journalist of the Year Award in association with AIG

Iona Bain (Freelance)

Rachel Addison (FTAdviser)

David Sawers (Health Insurance Daily)

Jeff Prestridge (Mail on Sunday)

Adam Saville (COVER Magazine)

Harvey Jones (The Express and Sunday Express)

Laura Miller (The Telegraph)

Laura Shannon (Mail on Sunday)

Organisation of the Year Award

Vitality

AIG

iPipeline

UnderwriteMe

Guardian

COVER

Paradigm Protect

LifeSearch

Lifetime Achievement Award in association with Legal & General

Announced on the night

