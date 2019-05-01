GRiD: Group risk industry pays £1.68bn worth of claims

Cancer was the main cause of claim across all group risk products in 2018

A record amount of claims (£1.68bn) was paid by the group risk industry last year - a £64.5m increase on 2017 - the equivalent of £4.61m a day.

A total of 5,595 people were helped back to work after a period of sick leave and there were 75,446 interactions involving additional help and support services funded by group risk providers.

Conditions

Cancer was the main cause of claims across all three products - 69% of group critical illness, 42% for group life assurance and 24.1% for group income protection.

The second main cause of new claims for group life assurance was heart disease (15%), heart attack for group critical illness (24.1%) and mental illness for group income protection (8%).

Claims

Group life assurance paid out a total benefit value of £1.117bn; an increase of £50.2m over 2017. Group income protection paid out a total of £482.7m across a year, an increase of £16.2m per year over 2017, while group critical illness policies paid out benefits totalling £82.4m - a decrease of 1.9m compared with 2017.

Average claim amounts were £114,691 for group life, £26,322 per year for group income protection and £66,824 for group critical illness.

Declined claims

Of the claims declined for group life assurance, 15 (56%) did not comply with policy terms, with 6 (22%) of claimants not meeting actively-at-work conditions.

For the claims declined for group income protection, 909 (96%) did not meet definition of disability and nine (less than 1%) were because there was no financial loss.

For group critical illness, 157 claims (54%) were denied because they did not the meet the critical illness definition, while 138 (48%) were for a pre-existing or related to conditions excluded under the policy.

Rehabilitation

According to GRiD, 3,551 people (36.3% of all claims submitted, up three percentage points on 2017) were able to go back to work during 2018 because of such early intervention (of which, 52.1% had help to overcome mental illness and 17.3% had support overcoming a musculoskeletal condition).

GRiD has found that of the 5,454 group income protection claims that went into payment during 2017, 2,044 people were helped by the insurer to make a full return to work during that year or during 2018.

Reassuring

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "It's always great to be able to demonstrate how employer-sponsored group risk protection benefits do what they say on the tin, not just in terms of financial payment but also by helping people through some really difficult periods of their lives.

"Despite the uncertainty around Brexit, the health and wellbeing of staff - particularly mental wellbeing - continues to move up the government's workplace agenda. Employers looking for help in how to support this will find that group risk protection products can provide a lot of answers as the inherent support services that come with them significantly extend the reach of the help employers can give to their people, especially for mental health.

"It's important to remember that every number has a person and a story behind it. We meet people's needs by treating them as individuals and tailoring support to their unique circumstances and, once again, these figures demonstrate the positive difference the group risk industry makes to people's lives every day."

Benefit No. of claims Value of claims paid* Average new claim amount % of new claims paid for 2018 Group Life Assurance 10,027 £1,117.2m £114,691 99.7% Group Income Protection 15,244** £482.7m pa ** £26,322 pa*** 84.56% Group Critical Illness 1,234 £82.4m £66,824 80.97% Totals 26,505 1,682.3m

* All values are rounded

**Total number of claims paid (new and existing) during 2018 and value of claims in payment as at 31 December 2018, including any claims paid for part of 2018. The figures for group income protection represent one year's worth of benefit payment. Group income protection claims are often paid for several or many years so the ultimate value of these benefits will be much higher.

***During 2018 there were 5,258 new group income protection claims, totalling £138.4m pa and averaging £26,322 pa.