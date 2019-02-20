AIG Life pays 99% life claims

A total of £92m paid out for life and critical illness claims in 2018

AIG Life has announced that it paid 99% of life claims in 2018 - the same figure as 2017 - and 94% of critical illness claims - up from 93%.

The life insurer paid out a total of £92m in life and critical illness claims in 2018 - up from £73m in 2017 - helping over 1500 individuals and families.

AIG Life also witness an increasing number of claims for children's critical illness pay-outs to parents and four in 10 customers who accessed Best Doctors' second medical opinion service received a new diagnosis in 2018 for themselves or a family member, or changed their treatment following the advice given. One in six Best Doctors cases reviewed were for the child of a policyholder.

'A real difference'

Adam Winslow, AIG Life CEO, said: "Taking out protection insurance to look after your family is a truly selfless act so when life takes a terrible turn, you want feel that behind the ‘faceless' insurance company there's some friendly experts who will be supportive every step of the way.

"Paying claims is what we're here for. It's why we exist. But offering access to a global second medical opinion service such as Best Doctors is our way of providing customers and their families with as much backing as possible, regardless of whether it relates to a claim. I find it particularly rewarding when I see the extra services we provide are making a real difference to people's lives."

AIG Life has released a video containing real-life customer calls in 2018. Watch it here.