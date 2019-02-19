DeadHappy launches digital pay-as-you-go D2C life product

'Deathwish' technology platform underwritten with four simple questions

DeadHappy, an insurtech start-up offering a digital D2C pay-as-you-go (PAYG) life insurance product, has launched.

Funded by Octopus Ventures (£1.5m) and underwritten by Covea using four questions, the proposition is integrated into what the firm calls its ‘deathwish' technology platform, which allows customers express what they want to happen when they die. For example, this could be covering the mortgage, caring for a loved one, or, as DeadHappy suggests, funding for a wake party in Ibiza for friends.

On average DeadHappy policies cost around £14.78 a month across 10 years - compared to the industry average of £23.25 a month - as they are based on a customer's current age and risk level as opposed to a prediction for their risk of dying in the next 20 years.

Led by a team which includes founder of BGL's Junction, Phil Zeidler, and ex-Compare The Market and Beagle Street's Dominic Holton, the FCA-regulated proposition aims to disrupt the traditional life insurance market with its fun, simplistic and personalised approach.

So hot right now

"Traditional life insurance is overpriced, complex and dull. People are paying over the odds as a result," said Phil Zeidler, DeadHappy co-founder. "Our philosophy is different - you're far less likely to die when you're younger, this means you should pay less. It's pretty simple. We're making this possible for the first time in the UK. We're also trying to break new ground in how death is talked about, to help people plan for what happens when they die - without resorting to ‘project fear'. Death is never going to be the top of anyone's list of favourite pub conversations, but we hope to at least make it a more approachable, less daunting conversation to have."

Malcolm Ferguson, principle at Octopus Ventures, added: "DeadHappy is one of the hottest insurtech start-ups out there and is uniquely positioned to transform the life insurance market. The sector is currently overly complicated and reliant on financial advisors to sell policies. By simplifying the process and allowing consumers to buy direct, I'm excited to see DeadHappy grow by helping people get the life insurance they need."