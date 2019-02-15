Brexit: Employers with staff going abroad 'must prepare for no deal'

UK passports which expire in less than six months 'could be problematic'

Staff with less than six months left on their passports travelling to Europe for work may run into difficulties in the event of a no deal Brexit, Sarah Dennis, head of international for The Health Insurance Group, has warned.

Efforts should be made to ensure passports are renewed in time for the 29 March deadline to avoid the possibility of long delays due to the processing of large numbers of applications.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), it is estimated that 4.8 million people within the UK travelled to the EU for business in 2017, while The Independent has reported that the five million people who renewed their passport in 2009 will need to renew their passport in 2019 or face being treated as a ‘third country national' should the UK leave with no deal.

"Whilst we wait to see the outcome of the Brexit process and the 29 March deadline looms ever closer, organisations cannot risk an abrupt halt to business if no deal is struck - potentially leaving staff unable to conduct their regular affairs in the EU," said Sarah Dennis, head of international for The Health Insurance Group. "Our message to businesses is that now is the time to communicate with staff that travel to the EU for work, to ensure that they have a minimum of six months on their passport - or risk not being able to enter a country and continuing to work."

New rules

According to the government, the rules for travel to most countries will change if the UK leaves the EU with no deal, applying to passports issued by the UK, Gibraltar, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Official guidance states that people should ensure there are at least six months left on their passport from your date of arrival (child and adult).

Those who renewed a passport before it expired may have had up to an extra nine months added to the new expiry date, however any extra months on passports over 10 years may not count towards the six months that should be remaining for travel to most countries in Europe.

Read the UK government guidance on the new rules here.