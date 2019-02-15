Employers should use group risk and EAPs to support carers - RedArc

Approx 600 people a day leave their job due to caring demands and their mental and physical wellbeing often suffers

Providers, intermediaries and employers should be offering group protection products and employee assistance programmes (EAPs) to support those who are working whilst caring for an elderly, ill or disabled relative, nurse support service RedArc has claimed.

According to Carers UK, 15% (one in seven) of the working population are balancing caring duties - this equates to almost five million people - and it is estimated that 600 people a day leave their job due to caring duties.

Whilst the charity is calling for more flexible rights and additional paid leave for carers, RedArc believes that employers could stem the flow by offering group protection products, which provide added-value benefits services such as through EAPs.

'Business-critical gaps'

"Almost every employer is likely to have carers amongst their staff and if these members of staff are unable to cope with both their role at work and with their caring commitments, they may well follow the current trend and hand in their notice - potentially leaving business-critical gaps in the workforce," said Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc.

"Employers don't need to wait until they either lose staff or legislation is passed, but instead by working with their intermediary or insurance provider, they can source a policy that provides the types of support that will benefit the carers amongst their staff."

Wellbeing

The nurse service has drawn attention to the mental and physical wellbeing support offered through group products and employee benefits, which can aid performance and productivity which can be impaired by stress, feelings of isolation and frustration.

Carers can also struggle to cope financially on reduced carer's allowance, so finding a way to remain in work and balance caring responsibilities is often preferable.

"Employees' situations change over time and so a member of staff may see their caring role grow from being fairly manageable to all-consuming over a number of months or years," continued Husbands. "However, an employer could be totally unaware of this change in circumstances and uncomfortable in asking about an employee's home life.

"We want to encourage employers to speak to their advisers about offering carer support to their staff, and for more insurers to consider including this as an added-value benefit in order to support the often overlooked 15% of employees who both work and care."