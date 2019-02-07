Lord Stevenson to give keynote at COVER Mental Health Forum

Workplace wellbeing stalwart announced for our first ever event dedicated entirely to mental health

Lord Dennis Stevenson, co-author of 2017's ‘Thriving at Work' report alongside Mind CEO Paul Farmer, will provide the closing keynote address at the COVER Mental Health Forum 2019.

Commissioned by the prime minister, the report investigated the extent of poor mental health at work in the UK and its effect on our workforce and economy, setting out 40 recommendations alongside six ‘core mental health standards'. Its findings led to the conception of the UK government's ‘Improving Lives' paper as well as a number of corporate initiatives supporting workplace mental health wellbeing.

Lord Stevenson, who was the first chairman of the House of Lords Appointment Commission and helped set up world research foundation MQ: Transforming Mental Health in 2012, will offer a ‘Thriving at Work' update at the event at 4.55pm on 14 March at The Tower Hotel, London.

Other speakers on the day include Mark Hasmini, head of workplace wellbeing for Mind, who will provide an overview of the mental health landscape today. ProtectionGeek.co.uk founder, Luke Ashworth, will tell his own personal story in relation to mental health, and the opening keynote is TBA.

Among the sessions across two streams, there will be various panels, including ‘Wellness and work - early intervention, signposting and open conversations' and a debate about the need to separate mental health from mental illness, and much, much more.

