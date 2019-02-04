'One in five' UK businesses lack expertise to manage absence

Just 15% provide group income protection to their employees

YouGov research published by Zurich has revealed that 22% of British businesses lack expertise when managing workplace absence, leaving them exposed to losing of key staff members and to lost productivity.

The survey of 423 financial decision-makers found that those working for medium sized businesses (50-249 employees) were more than twice as likely (29%) to admit they do not have the right skills to manager employee ill-health effectively, compared to 14% of larger firms and 22% of small businesses.

Income protection

Just 15% said they provide group income protection (GIP) policies, with larger firms nearly twice as likely to do so compared to medium-sized companies (43% vs 23%), while just 8% of smaller enterprises (less than 50 employees) offer GIP.

When asked how much they thought GIP would cost as a percentage of annual salary roll, over 40% had no idea, while 21% thought it would equate to 3% - however the cost is closer to 1% of annual payroll.

Rehabilitation

"We know from experience that absent employees who have access to support via their workplace group income protection arrangement return to work more successfully and quicker than those who don't, with many having benefitted from specialist support and treatment that they may struggle to access via the NHS," said Nick Homer, Zurich's head of market management for group risk.

"As providers, it's important that we communicate all of the benefits of group income protection policies," he added. "This includes the rehabilitation support that we provide which can be vital in helping employers retain valuable staff."

Employee absence is estimated to cost the UK economy around £18bn a year in terms of lost productivity.