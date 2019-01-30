Bravura Solutions becomes first tech firm to join GRiD

Group risk trade body expands membership criteria

GRiD has broadened its membership to include global risk, pensions and investments technology provider, Bravura Solutions.

"As technology has become a hygiene factor in the provision of workplace protection, and supporting employers and their employees, we believe that embracing the opportunity to a wider membership that has a legitimate interest in the UK group risk market, will bring a new and innovative perspective on the issues within our industry, and our focus for growth," said Steve Bridger, chairman of GRiD. "We're delighted to have Bravura Solutions on board and look forward to benefitting from their international insight in due course."

Bravura Solutions, formed in Australia in 2004, provides software solutions including group risk administration capabilities. It has over 1,000 staff in 12 offices worldwide and has in excess of £1.6trn assets entrusted to its systems.

"We believe there is significant potential to evolve, grow and broaden the group risk offering for the UK's employers and employees, and we see GRiD as being instrumental in bringing together and harnessing the skills and knowledge of industry experts in order to make this happen," said Steve Warner, propositions consultant, Bravura Solutions (UK). "Bravura Solutions is delighted to be joining GRiD, and we look forward to working with its members to achieve its objectives."

The trade body, which has expanded its membership criteria to allow for the technology provider to join, provides access to pan-industry and employer research, networking opportunities and engagement with regulatory matters related to group risk industry.