Third of employees say benefits 'not communicated enough'

One in 10 have no idea which benefits they have

Employers need to do more to communicate workplace benefits to their staff, research by Canada Life has found, with 34% of employees wishing they had more information about what is available to them.

This figure, if spread across the working UK population, equates to 11.2 million people.

The survey of 1001 full or part time employees also found that one in five (20%) received information about the benefits available to them when they first joined but never again, while one in 10 (9%) had no idea which benefits, if any, were available to them.

Meanwhile, 16% said they would not know who to ask about the benefits and perks available.

Over half (56%) said they would prefer to receive workplace benefits information on email, followed by face-to-face (29%) and intranet hub (26%).

Wellbeing

Despite the lack of communication from employers, most employees feel as if there is a positive approach to wellbeing in their workplace, the survey found.

Three quarters (75%) of employees think that their wellbeing is important to their employer, rising to 83% for employees aged 18-34.

Employees also said they would feel more positive about their employer if they offered them income protection (31%), life insurance (26%) or critical illness cover (25%) over a gym membership (20%), while only 18-34 year-olds would feel more positive about gym membership over critical illness cover (23% compared to 17%), however they would still prefer to be offered life insurance (24%) or income protection (29%).

'Useful tools'

"Workplace benefits should be a top priority for employers," said Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance. "Not only do they improve employee wellbeing, they are useful tools to attract and retain top talent which will become increasingly important as the war for talent intensifies. Worryingly, many employers who have made the positive step of putting an effective benefits package in place are not reaping the rewards because they are failing to communicate their availability properly. Although this is a significant problem, there is a simple solution.

As well as the need for employers to re-evaluate their communication methods and learn what works for their employees, advisers also have a responsibility too. "Advisers also have a role to play in arming employers with the information and tools necessary to effectively promote benefits within the workplace, ideally working in close partnership with the insurance provider," said Avis.

