Watch again: COVER Webinar - Broke and Feeling Blue

Broadcast exploring the benefits of financial protection during January available on repeat

We invited three industry experts into the COVER studio to discuss the benefits of financial protection during January.

Our editor, Adam Saville, was joined by Young Money Agency's Iona Bain, Holloway Friendly sales and marketing director, Andy Rowson, and Luke Ashworth, consultant (ProtectionGeek.co.uk), to discuss the benefits of financial protection during what can be a bleak time of year for many. Watch the webinar in full here.

The day after ‘Blue Monday', we explore the concept of ‘Blue January'. Pseudo-science and opportunistic PR campaigns aside, there is no denying that January provides challenges - both financially and emotionally. Christmas is well and truly over, it's cold, many of us are back at work and struggling through what feels like a never-ending month.

RedArc nurses witness a 29% spike in patient referrals for mental health during January compared to December and, according to Mind, financial worries are one of the top five reasons for causing stress. Protection can help enormously here by offering peace of mind, extra benefits, and prevention and rehabilitation services for people when they need it: so why aren't advisers selling more of it, what more can providers do to add value to offerings and how can the industry market products better to millennials?

We discuss all this and more during the debate. Watch it here.