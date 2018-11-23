Smart Pension to launch financial well-being app

Application to include bite-sized e-learning platform

Smart Pension will roll out an online financial well-being application to help members make decisions about their money in Q1 next year, Professional Pensions reports.

According to the provider, the application will include a bite-sized e-learning platform around topics such as compound interest, tax and transaction fees. It also noted that in some cases, the output could even suggest savers should slightly reduce their pension savings in favour of another product, such as life insurance.

Smart Pension is collaborating with Envizage to use its future analytics simulation to deliver a scenario modelling approach. The simulation will guide people through a "maze of trade-offs and choices they face when planning for their futures", the provider said.

Smart Pension co-founder and managing director Will Wynne said over half of the UK population lacks even the most basic levels of financial resilience.

"Making a dent in the enormous social issue is a priority for Smart Pension and Envizage. The aim is to offer a holistic and robust set of data-driven planning experiences and lessons to guide all individuals along a learning path to enable them to manage their money and finances better, regardless of where they hold their savings.

"In some cases this might involve moving some of the contributions they have with us to other products via different providers.

"While this isn't the type of guidance most financial services companies would usually provide, we believe financial well-being and supporting social good are much more effective and sustainable ways of supporting our members and their families."

The app was designed by insights derived from Smart Pension's user research department, and is being developed by its innovation team.

Envizage co-founder and chief executive Vinay Jayaram added: "Smart Pension's vision of enabling a new generation of savers to understand their pathway to a better future aligns well with the Envizage mission.

"Our analytics are realistic; they use credible data to consider what can go wrong in the future and what an individual or household can do to fix it.

"We believe this initiative can make a big difference to the lives of Smart Pension's members. Together, we look forward to helping people make sense of an uncertain future, and make better, more informed decisions leading to better outcomes."

Last month, Smart Pension and Legal & General unveiled a prototype demo of its workplace retirement income product which combines drawdown and annuities, exclusively to PP, which will also be going live in Q1 next year.

It is also aiming to unveil member engagement innovation such as animated statements next year. In February, it unveiled its interactive and hands-free technology with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, which allows savers to track how much they have invested into their retirement pots.