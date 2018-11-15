COVER video: A moment with Guardian FS

We caught up with Katya Maclean at this year's Excellence Awards

Within months of launching, Guardian Financial Services stole the Best New Product prize at the COVER Excellence Awards 2018.

Chosen by the judges for its disruptive approach to critical illness cover, its adoption of broader, simpler definitions as well as concepts such as Payout Planner, dual life policies and Protection Builder have already made their mark on the industry.

Speaking at the Awards, Katya Maclean, proposition director for Guardian FS, said: "We're completely new to industry to win something like this completely validates everything we said we were going to do when we launched the business."

Watch the full interview above.