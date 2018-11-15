COVER Customer Care Awards 2019: Registration now open

Our event celebrating excellent provider customer service returns on 10 May

The COVER Customer Care Awards has returned, with a new entry process for 2019.

This year we have removed the voting process, which means that the shortlist will be based entirely on submissions.

Open to provider and third-party services - firms and individuals - operating within life, protection and health insurance, the COVER Customer Care Awards is our chance to shine a light on those going the extra mile to ensure that the best possible to support is given to people and their families at critical times of need.

All entrants are required to register before 11 January and submit their entries before 1 March.

The COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 winners will be announced at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, on 10 May.

Register here and read the full list of categories here.