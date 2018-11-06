MOJ to push ahead with probate fee hike

'Extortionate' fees for estates would put extra emphasis on life policies written in trust

Last night, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) revealed it is pushing ahead with previously withdrawn plans to shift probate costs in England and Wales from a flat fee to a tier-based structure.

The proposals would replace the current £215 flat fee (£155 if using a solicitor), with a banded basis that is likely to mean large estates will face a huge increase in fees.

Last year the MOJ proposed tiered charges ranging from £300 to £20,000 depending on estate value before inheritance tax (IHT), however these were put on hold in the run up to the General Election. While the full details of the new deal are yet to be revealed, it was specified that fees would never be more than 0.5% of the value of the estate.

In Northern Ireland, fees are £220 and, in Scotland, the rate is free if the estate value's not over £50,000 (£265 for estates over that or £512 for over £250,000), while in the Isle of Man, where IHT is not an issue, it is banded but maxed at £8000. It is suggested, however, that under the new proposals, 80% of estates will pay £750 or less.

Described as a "fiasco" by Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, it is likely that, with properly values sky high, the new method will lead to "extortionate fees" for larger estates especially.

"After keeping tightly lipped they have now revealed they are pressing ahead with a tiered structure," she said. "While the detail of the charges are yet to be revealed, the change will still mean a heftier sum for those with larger estates."

Trusts

She also pointed out it is likely that the changes will draw added focus to the benefit of life policies written in trust. "People concerned about how beneficiaries will pay the probate fees could leave sufficient funds in a life insurance policy, and provided the policy is written in trust, it can be accessed immediately on death, without the need for probate," Griffin pointed out.

According to Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager, Scottish Widows Protect, it could mean wealth planning advisers dealing with asset rich/cash poor clients would seek more to "engage with protection products or work with a protection specialist".

Bereaved families

Timpson also pointed out that the government is failing to deal "with the fundamental principle of using bereaved families to prop up the legal system".

"Whilst this change has been viewed in isolation, the reality is that bereaved families are already experiencing significant funeral cost increases, data suggesting a rise to more than £4,000 nationwide this year. Some studies suggest the bill has soared by a third since 2016," he told COVER.

"Much of this funeral cost rise driven by increased local authority charges. These changes also compound the impact of April 2017 working age bereavement benefit reform with a significant reduction in benefit for bereaved parents with dependent children."

With the industry still awaiting the DWP response to the Supreme Court ruling on the lack of bereavement benefit support for cohabiting households, Timpson highlighted that couples such as these would also be impacted by the proposed changes.