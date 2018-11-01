DWP clarifies Universal Credit position on protection pay-outs

"Advisers should check, at the point of claim, if their client is in an area where Universal Credit has gone live" - BRHG's Richard Walsh

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued a clarification that pay-outs from term life, critical and terminal illness insurance policies will not impact means-testing for Universal Credit.

The DWP was responding to an inquiry by the Building Resilient Households Group (BRHG) on how payouts from these insurance policies would be treated for means-tested benefits for working age people

The group said the key change was that Universal Credit legislation made it clear that, if a person used their capital to pay off or reduce a debt, including a mortgage, they would not be treated as depriving themselves of that capital.

"Once the capital has been used to pay off a debt, therefore, it will no longer be taken into account in the assessment of entitlement for Universal Credit," said BRHG joint chair Richard Walsh.

"This is a marked improvement on the arrangements for the outgoing working-age legacy benefits. It shows the new benefits system being rolled out will allow people to use insurance payouts to reduce or pay off their mortgage or any other debts."

Building Resilient Households plans UniversalCredit response

The BRHG said the clarification meant Universal Credit claimants who received a lump sum from an insurance policy could use it to pay off all or part of their mortgage debt, knowing only capital over £6,000 they have left will be taken into account against their benefit.

"Advisers should check, at the point of claim, if their client is in an area where Universal Credit has gone live and whether the client is in receipt of a legacy benefit," Walsh said, adding only claimants of Universal Credit, State Pension Credit and Housing Benefit for people over the qualifying age for State Pension Credit could benefit from the DWP clarification.

He also suggested insurers should consider "signposting new claimants to advice about the Universal Creditand legacy benefit situation".

Walsh noted that, from an adviser's point of view, the clarification "reinforces the fact that life insurance and critical illness is a very good way of protecting a client's mortgage".

'A better position'

Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) director of policy and public affairs Dr Matthew Connell welcomes the "useful clarification".

"It is helpful for consumers to know that, under Universal Credit, they and their families will not be worse off if they take steps to protect themselves with term life, critical illness, and terminal illness insurance by paying off mortgage debts should they need to claim this state benefit," he said.

"The CII supports the work the BRHG is doing to build trust in insurance, so that consumers can be confident that protection insurance will put them in a better position should the worst happen."