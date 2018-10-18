PRA scraps audit requirements following AFM lobbying

All AFM members meet exemption threshold

The Prudential Regulatory Authority has announced that small insurers will no longer be required to have their annual Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) externally audited.

The decision comes following a lobbying campaign from the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), which provided evidence that PS25/18 (‘Solvency 2: external audit of the public disclosure requirement') was a very costly exercise and duplicated verification work elsewhere; it added pressure and in many cases more than doubled an organisation's audit costs, without providing any clear benefit to readers of the SFCR.

As a result of the PRA's decision, all AFM members meet the threshold condition for the exemption, as do around 120 other small insurance companies.

"We are grateful to PRA for exempting our members from this requirement, which gold-plated the Solvency 2 rules, and has not been adopted by any other European country," said Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM. "Members of a mutual already receive a copy of the report and accounts of their insurer, and this gives a strong account of how the business is run in their best interests. The SFCR is a technical document which has added up to £50,000 to audit costs, and which our evidence demonstrated, is only read by industry professionals."

Corporate governance

The AFM also announced on Monday that it has opened a consultation regarding proposed changes to its corporate governance code.

"This consultation has been prepared to enable us to engage with stakeholders about the approach we take to corporate governance amongst AFM's members," said the AFM. "Our aim is to set out proposals for a change to our current corporate governance code by the end of 2018, with a view to our members implementing the revised approach during 2019, for accounts published in 2020."

The consultation will run for one month, until 15th November. The AFM is awaiting feedback.