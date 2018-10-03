Theresa May gives green light to heterosexual civil partnerships

Theresa May: “The change in the law helps protect the interests of opposite-sex couples who want to commit, want to formalise their relationship but don’t necessarily want to get married."

Couples in England and Wales now have the option to enter into a civil partnership instead of a marriage, prime minister Theresa May has announced.

A consultation will now take place that will look at how to manage the legal, tax and pension implications of the decision.

May (pictured) told the London Evening Standard: "The change in the law helps protect the interests of opposite-sex couples who want to commit, want to formalise their relationship, but don't necessarily want to get married."

The announcement has arrived after the Supreme Court unanimously voted to allow a heterosexual couple the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage.

According to the BBC, the court said the Civil Partnership Act 2004, which only applies to same-sex couples, is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Financially inferior

Hargreaves Lansdown personal finance analyst Sarah Coles described the change as "cause for celebration".

She pointed out that, under current law, unmarried couples are treated as financially inferior and said spouses benefit from a variety of rules, including the ability to transfer savings or capital gains to the spouse who pays the least tax, as well as the marriage allowance, which is worth up to £900 a year.

"This inequality endures even after your death," Coles continued. "Married couples and those in civil partnerships can leave everything to one another free of inheritance tax [IHT] - and can pass their IHT allowance over too. It means they can leave at least £650,000 before paying IHT.

"Their unmarried counterparts, meanwhile, will only have their own allowance and everything they pass to one another in excess of this allowance is potentially subject to IHT."

In total, Coles said unmarried couples who stayed together for 50 years could end up some £190,000 worse off than their married counterparts.

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin added: "The move by Theresa May to extend civil partnerships is a no-brainer and as easy win during what is undeniably a tricky time in politics."

However, she warned: "A review into civil partnerships was set for 2020 so there remains a question mark over the future of the legislation as Theresa May could merely be putting a stopgap in place and it's not inconceivable a future government could consider scrapping these partnerships altogether."