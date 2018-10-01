COVER editor to run Great South Run 2018 for Mind

This 10-mile run will be Adam Saville's first ever long-distance race

COVER editor Adam Saville is taking part in this year's Simplyhealth Great South Run in a bid to raise money for Mind.

Taking place on 21 October 2018, the 10-mile run along the south coast of England will be Adam's first ever long-distance race.

With suicide the biggest killer of men under 45 and one in 10 young people and children today suffering from depression, mental health problems are on the rise in the UK and not only is this an increasing concern to the insurance industry, it is an issue that's very much close to the editor's own heart.

Everyone at COVER wishes Adam the best of luck and we hope that our readers offer him some much-needed support by donating generously to a truly worthwhile cause. Thanks in advance.

Please make a donation here.