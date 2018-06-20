Three-in-four employees expect to work beyond 65 - Canada Life

Rising cost of living and poor savings putting extra pressure on households

Around three quarters of UK employees - the equivalent of 23 million people - plan to work after they reach state pension age (65) and nearly half (47%) will be older than 70 before they retire - up from 37% in 2017 - a survey from Canada Life has suggested.

According to a survey of 1,007 UK people in full and part-time employment (April 2018), the proportion of UK employees expecting to work beyond 65 has remained at around three-quarters for the second year running, however this figure is significantly higher than in 2016 (67%) and 2015 (61%).

Almost a fifth (17%) of respondents, meanwhile, expect to be older than 75 by the time they retire. With workers aged 35-44 most likely to say they retire after their 75th birthday (27%), the survey found.

Rising costs

Nine in 10 (90%) of UK employees surveyed said the rising cost of living is the main reason they expect to work beyond 65, with 87% also blaming poor returns on savings due to low interest rates, and 86% pointing towards inflation.

"The combination of an increase in the cost of living, poor returns on savings and inflation continue to impact the UK's retirement plans," said Paul Avis, Marketing Director of Canada Life Group Insurance. "This is the second year in a row that our findings indicate that more than 70% of the country's workforce expect to work beyond the age of 65, and there is no sign that this trend will slow down any time soon."

Ageing workforce

"But even as an older workforce becomes more common, the stigma surrounding older workers is proving hard to shake," Avis added. "Employers now have the opportunity to capitalise on the skills of two or even three generations, but only if they address potential generational divides and the changing needs of their employees."

According to the survey, a third (36%) said that an ageing workforce will probably need to re-train, while three in 10 (30%) suggest it could make it harder for young people to climb the ladder. Two fifths (41%) argued it's a dynamic that will help create a wide-ranging and skilled workforce.

Only a sixth (15%) of those surveyed believed that older people are respected and appreciated in the work place, while just 6% said they think the government is helping to promote older workers - down from one in 10 from last year (following last year's announcement of state pension age increase.

Flexible working or part-time opportunities are important in supporting an ageing workforce (45% believed) and 60% of those planning to work beyond 65 said they would be more likely to work for an employer offering health and wellbeing benefits.

"Alongside promoting the benefits of a more diverse workforce, organisations can attract and retain older workers by offering employee benefits packages which include products such as income protection and critical illness cover that protect staff financially in the event of ill-health," said Avis. "As people get older the need for these immediate health benefits grows, as does the value that employees place on them. These benefits packages also include a wide range of support services - from early intervention to employee assistance programmes and second medical opinion services - all of which can be used without being a claimant and so add additional, daily value to workforces."

Number and % of employees who will work beyond 65 due to heightened cost of living