AIG Life paid 99% of life claims in 2017

The insurer also paid 93% of critical illness cover claims

AIG Life has revealed that it paid 99% of life claims (up from 96% in 2016) and 93% of CIC claims (up from 92.3% in 2016), with the highest pay-outs sitting at over £5m for life, £765,000 for CIC and £459,000 for terminal illness.

The average age at claim was 64 years for life, 59 years for CIC, 3.5 years for children's CIC, while cancer claims accounted 45% for life, 60% for CIC claims, 96% for terminal illness and 27% of children's critical illness claims.

"Publishing our life and critical illness claims stats is essential to help the industry and advisers build trust with customers, said Adam Winslow, CEO of AIG Life.

The firm paid out a total of £73m in 2017 (up £4.4m on 2016), he also pointed out. However while he understands the importance of publishing claim stats, he wants more focus on the stories behind the claims.

"Whilst statistics inform people, stories can inspire them," he added. "Behind every claim paid is a real individual, with a family, a career, ambitions and dreams, something we at AIG Life pride ourselves in remembering with every claim interaction.

"Hearing the rational stats and the personal stories of how protection insurance has helped people cope at a tough time will give people more confidence to make protection an important part of their financial planning."

Individual claims

Overall there were 691 claims for life and a total of £40.2m paid (average sum assured £58,170); 262 claims for CIC and a total of £21.6m paid (£75,400 average sum assured) for cancer (60%), stroke (10%), heart attack (8%), multiple sclerosis (6%) and Parkinsons disease (3%).

Terminal illness brought about 93 claims for a total of £10.7m (average sum assured) and children's CIC saw 30 claims at an overall cost of £605,037 (average sum assured £20,075).

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of Simply Biz Mortgages said, "The claim is the most important stage in the life of a protection product. It's an emotional time, a real human moment when you don't want to be worrying about whether the life company is going to do the right thing. You need them to go that extra mile. AIG Life get this. It's our member's reputation and their brand promise on the line when they recommend a company. AIG Life's claims numbers speak for themselves, and looking beyond the stats, we know their claims team and their processes make things easier for our customers. It's one of the reasons why AIG Life are one of our preferred partners."