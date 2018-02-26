Johnny Timpson named insurance sector champion for disabled people

Scottish Widows' financial protection technical and industry affairs manager selected by DWP to support insurance consumer rights for disabled people

The UK minister for disabled people, health and work has announced that Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows, has been appointed by the DWP to tackle the issues that disabled people face as consumers of insurance.

The appointment comes a year after the government announced the emergence of industry champion representatives across various sectors, from retail to musing and gaming to advertising.

"The sector champions have been doing some fantastic work over the past year to improve accessibility and inclusion for disabled customers, which is why I'm delighted to announce the addition of a new champion for the insurance industry," said Sarah Newton, the minister of disabled people, health and work.

"We know that disabled people can often face additional costs as a result of their disability. By showing businesses in the insurance sector the importance of making disabled customers a priority, our new insurance champion will help to ensure disabled people can access the right products and services."

Timpson was appointed due to his influential role within the industry in promoting social issues and raising awareness around increasing access to cover for vulnerable people, the DWP has announced.

"Our world leading insurance industry and profession owes its success and very origins to serving local communities and business throughout the country, being trusted to insure and assure their prosperity and futures," said Timpson.

"Reflecting the society that we serve is essential to our continued success. It is vital that we become a more attractive career destination for people with disabilities, and that we make our products and services more accessible to deliver better outcomes for disabled people. I'm proud to champion this cause."

According to the DWP, there are currently more than 13m disabled people in the UK and the spending power of their households is almost £250bn, however many insurers are missing out on this potential client base by not ensuring that everyday insurance products and services are available to disabled people.