British Friendly adds three Mutual Benefits initiatives

"A key reason for offering Mutual Benefits is to provide members with different ways to realise the value of their membership" - British Friendly's Nick Telfer

British Friendly has added three new elements to its Mutual Benefits in the shape of 'health MOTs' at no extra cost, power of attorney at no extra cost and discounted travel insurance.

The Mutual Benefits are available to both new and existing members and are designed to offer practical benefits to enhance members' lifestyles and complement their income protection cover. The protection provider first launched the programme last February.

The first of the benefits, health MOTs, has been included following a successful trial. Carried out by Square Health, the MOTs will take the form of a comprehensive health check in the member's home or at their place of work.

British Friendy said the check could help to identify whether the member is at higher risk for certain conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, stroke, dementia and certain cancers.

The firm is also extending the services it provides through Epoq's Legal for Life portal to include the second new benefit, power of attorney. This will allow members to draw up their own power of attorney online, at no extra cost - a process that would usually cost more than £400 if done through a lawyer.

Finally, British Friendy members will be able to access either multi or single trip travel insurance through Staysure, which specialises in providing cover for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Members will receive a 15% discount on their travel insurance.

British Friendly product and marketing director Nick Telfer said: "A key reason for offering Mutual Benefits is to provide members with different ways to realise the value of their membership, whether they are claiming or not."

He added: "Since its launch, Mutual Benefits has been extremely well received by both members and advisers. Our members understand the value of their purchase and these new benefits provide them with increased opportunities to maximise this value.

"Our adviser partners see Mutual Benefits as a valuable addition to our product offering, which will encourage greater opportunities for engagement and loyalty."