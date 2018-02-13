Shortlists revealed for 2018 LifeSearch Protection Awards
AIG, LV= and Royal London are among the leading contenders at this year's LifeSearch Protection Awards, the winners of which will be revealed at a ceremony in Central London on 7 March 2018.
Voted on by LifeSearch staff, the shortlists reveal LV= and Royal London have been nominated in eight categories and AIG in seven. Alongside Legal & General, the trio make up the shortlist for the Best Overall Provider award.
"We are delighted to have so many strong contenders on the shortlists this year, as there were some great initiatives and improvements during 2017 to help more consumers arrange protection," said LifeSearch life office relationship director Emma Thomson (pictured).
"This is our 15th LifeSearch Protection Awards where we reward excellence in our market and, as LifeSearch is also celebrating our 20th anniversary, this year's event is going to be particularly special."
Best Service Team - New Customers
AIG
LV=
Royal London
Best Provider for Existing Customers
AIG
British Friendly
Legal & General
Vitalitylife
Most Improved Provider
Canada Life
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Best Critical Illness Provider
AIG
Aviva
LV=
Royal London
Vitalitylife
Best Underwriting Team
AIG
LV=
Royal London
Best Income Protection Provider
Aviva
British Friendly
The Exeter
LV=
Best Supporting Material
Aviva
LV=
Royal London
Vitalitylife
Best E-Commerce Provider
AIG
Legal & General
LV=
Best New Initiative
British Friendly
The Exeter
LV=
Royal London
Best Individual Impact
Evie Plumb (Canada Life)
Jonathan Watts (Aviva)
Karen Leys (Aegon)
Linda Chesworth (Aegon)
Stephen Prandstatter (Royal London)
Tom Robinson (Scottish Widows)
The Nick Crossman Award for Best PR & Marketing
British Friendly
Royal London
Vitalitylife
Best Protection Leader
Andy Chapman (The Exeter)
Deepak Jobanputra (Vitality)
Iain Clark (British Friendly)
Jon Ford (Canada Life)
Best Protection Story
Conal Gregory, Yorkshire Post for Take out income protection to prevent things from unraveling
Esther Shaw, Daily Mirror for Millions of mums are financial vulnerable
Jo Thornhill, Mail on Sunday for Self-employed at greater risk of financial disaster
Sally Hamilton, Mail on Sunday for The extra perks peace-of-mind protection insurance can bring
Sally Hamilton, Mail on Sunday for Should you switch your critical illness insurance?
Best Provider for Protecting Businesses
Aegon
AIG
Scottish Widows
Unum
Best Overall Provider
AIG
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
