Shortlists revealed for 2018 LifeSearch Protection Awards

“This is our 15th LifeSearch Protection Awards where we reward excellence in our market" - LifeSearch's Emma Thomson

AIG, LV= and Royal London are among the leading contenders at this year's LifeSearch Protection Awards, the winners of which will be revealed at a ceremony in Central London on 7 March 2018.

Voted on by LifeSearch staff, the shortlists reveal LV= and Royal London have been nominated in eight categories and AIG in seven. Alongside Legal & General, the trio make up the shortlist for the Best Overall Provider award.

"We are delighted to have so many strong contenders on the shortlists this year, as there were some great initiatives and improvements during 2017 to help more consumers arrange protection," said LifeSearch life office relationship director Emma Thomson (pictured).

"This is our 15th LifeSearch Protection Awards where we reward excellence in our market and, as LifeSearch is also celebrating our 20th anniversary, this year's event is going to be particularly special."

Best Service Team - New Customers

AIG

LV=

Royal London

Best Provider for Existing Customers

AIG

British Friendly

Legal & General

Vitalitylife

Most Improved Provider

Canada Life

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Best Critical Illness Provider

AIG

Aviva

LV=

Royal London

Vitalitylife

Best Underwriting Team

AIG

LV=

Royal London

Best Income Protection Provider

Aviva

British Friendly

The Exeter

LV=

Best Supporting Material

Aviva

LV=

Royal London

Vitalitylife

Best E-Commerce Provider

AIG

Legal & General

LV=

Best New Initiative

British Friendly

The Exeter

LV=

Royal London

Best Individual Impact

Evie Plumb (Canada Life)

Jonathan Watts (Aviva)

Karen Leys (Aegon)

Linda Chesworth (Aegon)

Stephen Prandstatter (Royal London)

Tom Robinson (Scottish Widows)

The Nick Crossman Award for Best PR & Marketing

British Friendly

Royal London

Vitalitylife

Best Protection Leader

Andy Chapman (The Exeter)

Deepak Jobanputra (Vitality)

Iain Clark (British Friendly)

Jon Ford (Canada Life)

Best Protection Story

Conal Gregory, Yorkshire Post for Take out income protection to prevent things from unraveling

Esther Shaw, Daily Mirror for Millions of mums are financial vulnerable

Jo Thornhill, Mail on Sunday for Self-employed at greater risk of financial disaster

Sally Hamilton, Mail on Sunday for The extra perks peace-of-mind protection insurance can bring

Sally Hamilton, Mail on Sunday for Should you switch your critical illness insurance?

Best Provider for Protecting Businesses

Aegon

AIG

Scottish Widows

Unum

Best Overall Provider

AIG

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London