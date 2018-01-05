Employees struggling with their finances report higher workplace stress

Employees struggling with their finances suffer from far higher levels of stress, and poorer health, than those who are unworried financially, a new report has found.

Willers Towers Watson's latest financial wellbeing report has reiterated the need for employers to face up to the realisation that employees will require better help managing their finances in the face of economic uncertainty.

According to the report, four out of five of those ‘struggling' financially at work are suffering from high (44%) or above average (36%) stress levels, compared to only a third of those who are ‘unworried' reporting high (6%) or above average (27%) levels of stress, the report found.

Of those ‘struggling', 41% are in poor health, as opposed to only 17% of those who are ‘unworried'.

Richard Sweetman, senior consultant at Willis Towers Watson, said: "After the relative optimism of 2015, UK workers are experiencing a marked decline in financial confidence as we enter 2018.

"Rising indebtedness, low growth in wages, and global political uncertainty are likely to be contributing to this trend. With household debt rising and incomes stagnant, it is perhaps not surprising that growing numbers of UK workers are feeling the strain financially.

The report also found that there is growing understanding of employee benefits amongst employers, with more than two thirds (69%) agreeing that they should take advice on how to better help their workers manage their personal finances more effectively.

More than half (56%) of employers say they plan to implement financial well-being programmes for their employees within the next three years, the report said.

Sweetman added: "What emerges from this research, however, is the impact of these factors on employees' health and engagement in the workplace.

"It also identifies growing awareness among employers of the link between financial worries and stress, absence and engagement at work. Employees are looking for help, and there is an increasing willingness on the part of employers to offer meaningful support with the financial wellbeing of their staff."