Record-breaking month for protection new business - IRESS

"It is difficult to pinpoint one specific reasons for the improved state of the protection nation" - IRESS's Dave Miller

Financial technology business IRESS saw a record-breaking month for protection new business in November, with 59,000 applications filled out compared with 49,000 12 months ago.

November represented a further increase in protection new business applications from a record-breaking October, which saw 55,000 applications filled out.

From January to November, IRESS recorded more than half a million (565,000) protection new business applications, compared with 508,000 during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of just over 10%.

Multi benefit products saw the sharpest increase from November 2016 to November 2017, with an increase of 57% in new business applications. Income protection saw the second biggest increase in new business over the course of the year, with a 43% rise.

The protection sales data has been drawn from IRESS's online comparison quote and transaction portal, The Exchange.

IRESS executive general manager, commercial Dave Miller described the figures as encouraging and pointed to a resurgence in interest and confidence from financial advisers and their clients.

"It is difficult to pinpoint one specific reasons for the improved state of the protection nation," he said. "I think it's a combination of a few things. We've recently seen marked improvements, driven by technology, in claims and underwriting experience from many protection and product providers.

"We've also seen some welcome innovative new entrants into the protection market this year, focusing on people with high body-mass indices and diabetes, which is opening up a historically underserved section of the population."

Miller said he had heard anecdotally of a renewed focus on mortgage protection sales, and felt the ‘Seven families' campaign had also contributed to the rise in interest in income protection, as well as raising awareness of the need for protection more generally.