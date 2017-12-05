April UK appoints two 'big talents' to senior roles

Jon Legge (left), sales director, and David Pooles (right) head of intermediaries at April UK

Protection and health insurance specialist April UK has made a "strong statement" by recruiting two "big talents within the healthcare industry" to its senior team.

The firm has appointed Jon Legge as sales director and David Pooles as head of intermediaries.

Legge (pictured, left) brings more than 20 years' experience to the role, having held a range of senior and directorial sales positions at brokers and providers, including Aviva, Bupa, Chartwell Healthcare, and The Health Insurance Group.

He will have overall responsibility for developing the firm's sales and distribution strategy.

Pooles (pictured, right) has previously held managerial and consultant roles at a number of insurers.

April UK chief executive officer Sarah Buck said: "We're making a strong statement to the market by recruiting two big talents within the health insurance industry.

"Jon and David each bring huge amounts of experience and knowledge and will be invaluable in helping us achieve our future growth plans."

Legge said: "April UK has just released its biggest set of product improvements to date so I am delighted to join it at such an exciting time.

"As a provider, April UK is a sleeping giant. It has all the foundations in place to achieve significant growth, and I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck in."

Pooles added: "April UK has a compelling broker proposition- a great set of products supported by high standards of customer service. I'm looking forward to working with brokers to showcase the many benefits of recommending the firm."