Zurich pays out £121.6m in claims during H1

Zurich achieved a 97% pay-out rate overall on critical illness, income protection and life insurance policies over the first six months of 2017 - paying out £121.6m to almost 2,000 customers.

The ratio matches that of the insurer's group income protection payment rates for 2016, which it published for the first time earlier this year.

Cancer was the most common reasons for a pay-out in the latest figures, accounting for more than half (53%) of claims. Breast cancer alone triggered nearly 30% of claims while, for children, cancer and leukaemia were the most common causes of a pay-out.

Behind cancer, heart attack (13%) was the next most common cause, followed by stroke (7%) and multiple sclerosis (3%).

Zurich paid out 95% of critical illness claims in the first half of the year - amounting to £33.1m to 434 customers - explaining it declined 3% of claims because the conditions claimed for were not covered by the policy definition while 2% were not paid for non-disclosure of medical information.

The group paid out 98% of life claims between January and June to 990 beneficiaries, amounting to £75.3m. It said it declined 2% of claims because of non-disclosure of medical information.

For income protection, 86% of new claims were successful, with £4.4m paid out to more than 500 customers. It said 14% of claims were not paid because policy criteria were not met, including not having an income to replace with benefits.

Zurich UK director Peter Hamilton said: "We are committed to communicating to customers the additional benefits of insurance and how we support people and their families with services such as counselling, rehabilitation and expert advice and things like advance payments on life policies to help those who are left to manage the estates or funerals of loved ones.



"We are continuing on our journey to make things as simple and straightforward for our customers and advisers - to offer them peace of mind and valuable support when they need it."