Group IP omitted as DWP releases details of 'Improving Lives' roadmap

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has released details of its roadmap to improve working lives for sick and disabled people, following the publication of the 'Improving Lives' green paper.

COVER is awaiting further details from the DWP, but as it currently stands the roadmap does not mention any role for group income protection, despite previous engagement with the insurance industry.

The DWP published that there will be an extension of fit note certification beyond GPs to a wider group of healthcare professionals including physiotherapists, psychiatrists and senior nurses.

The DWP said the government would "responding in full" to the 40 recommendations of the Stevenson/Farmer Review of mental health and employers - including reforming Statutory Sick Pay, improving advice and support for employers and encouraging transparency.

The strategy, called ‘Improving Lives: the Future of Work, Health and Disability', builds on last year's Work, Health and Disability Green Paper, which called for a comprehensive change to the UK's approach to disability employment.

In addition, there will be support for employers such as training for work coaches, employment research pilots in West Midlands and Sheffield and appointing an ‘Expert Working Group' on Occupational Health.

Working with industry, government will be taking further steps to help disabled people and people with health conditions get into work, and remain and progress in their roles.

The UK has near record high employment levels with over 32 million people in work, including 600,000 more disabled people in the last four years alone.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke said: "Everyone should be able to go as far as their talents can take them, but for too long disabled people and people with health conditions have been held back from getting on in work.

"Today we've set out an ambitious 10-year strategy to end this injustice once and for all. By bringing employers, the welfare system and health services together we're taking significant steps to ensure everyone can reach their potential."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "Mental ill health can affect anyone, from any walk of life at any time. For too long society has dictated that people with physical and mental health issues or a disability are a burden. Ensuring that more people with disabilities or long-term health conditions can get into and stay in work would not only enhance their lives, but actually enrich our economy too.

"This strategy will help shape the future for hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities and mental health issues as we continue to tackle the stigma that so many people face when trying to get into and progress in work."

Call to bring GIP proposals forward

John Letizia, head of public affairs and CSR at Unum, praised the government for its focus on health at work but cautioned that without "more ambitious actions, employers and working people would continue to suffer."

He said: "I am pleased to see the Prime Minister and two Secretaries of State working together at the highest level to focus on health at work.

"In its Green Paper, the government set out a transformative vision for healthy workplaces that drew widespread support and over 6000 consultation responses.

"There are some positive steps towards that vision in the government's new strategy, such as improving the Fit Note process and taking up the recommendations of the Prime Minister's review in to mental health at work.

"To take a giant leap closer though, the government will need to be much more ambitious in its thinking and actions. Action on mental health at work is welcome but will be little comfort to working people with other health problems - the Green Paper stated that over a fifth working days lost to sickness absence were down to musculoskeletal conditions alone."

He added: "The Green Paper also called for a "much greater role" for Group Income Protection, citing evidence of how it helps people with health problems to return to work and provides financial security.

"There are a number of steps the government can take to encourage more employers, especially smaller ones, to invest in Group Income Protection that would help transform the working lives of people with health problems, boost the economy and benefit taxpayers. I urge the government to take these proposals forward".