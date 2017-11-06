Exclusive: AIG Life introduces Over Fifties Life Plan to adviser market

AIG Life has launched an Over Fifties Life Plan with a range of benefits in a bid to aim the traditional direct to consumer offer into a mainstream adviser product, COVER can exclusively reveal.

AIG Life said it is the first provider to offer an Over Fifties Life Plan to all advisers and as such is looking to open a new market opportunity for advisers and make protection easier to buy for their customers.

Over Fifties Life Plans have typically been sold direct online, through magazine inserts and day time TV marketing campaigns.

It offers a protected benefit - payments cease at age 90 regardless, but if premiums have exceeded over half of the specified term then a pro-rata amount of the sum assured is paid.

It also has an Inflation Option - increase by up to 10% RPI each year

In line with the Protection Distributor Group's calls for insurers to do more for bereaved families, the product also allows a Funeral Pledge up to £10,000 - means no problematic probate delays

The policy is also available to write in trust and has access to Best Doctors.

Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life said, "We spoke with lots of advisers and have created a new revenue stream for them in an increasingly important market sector.

"By turning our Over Fifties Life Plan into a standard adviser product, we're offering them the opportunity to write more protection business and are enabling them to advise their customers on this product area.

"Our rates are very competitive and the benefits are ones they'll feel confident recommending to their customers."

Ian Sawyer of Assured Futures Adviser said: "This type of simple protection for the over fifties is growing in demand and importance. It is great to see more mainstream insurers taking this market seriously and we are delighted with the steps AIG have taken.

"The combination of protected benefits, indexation, Best Doctors and keen affordable premiums makes this a new market leader".

Paul Nye of the Stonebridge Group added: "We welcome this initiative as we see the over fifties as a growing market for our members and having this product available from AIG Life also increases the opportunity for people to receive advice in this area.

"There is a good range of product features and the inclusion of Protected Benefit and Best Doctors is particularly valuable."