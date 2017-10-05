Melissa Collett joins CII as Professional Standards Director

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Melissa Collett as its new Professional Standards Director, leading its professional standards, ethics and conduct activity as a united profession.

Collett brings significant insurance and legal experience having spent over a decade at the Financial Ombudsman Service, as a director at Fairer Finance and as a Tribunal Judge.

She said: "I am really looking forward to joining the CII. As its strapline suggests, standards, professionalism and trust are at the heart of what the CII does and I'm committed to supporting them achieve this."

Sian Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of the CII said: "I'm delighted to welcome Melissa to my Executive Management Team at the CII.

"She brings a wealth of experience and understanding of insurance consumer behaviour and will, no doubt, play an instrumental role in helping us shape our standards in line with this."