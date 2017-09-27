Competition watchdog sets rules for comparison sites

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its final report following a market study into the use of price comparison sites and other apps.

The year-long examination found that these sites offer a range of benefits, including helping people shop around by making it easier to compare prices and forcing businesses to up their game.

But where sites are not working in people's best interests, the CMA said that it is taking action.

As part of this, it is opening a competition law investigation into how one site has set up its contracts with insurers, because it suspects this may result in higher home insurance prices.

The CMA has set rules for all sites on issues such as communicating how they plan to use people's personal data and clearly displaying information like price and product description.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive, said: "Our study has found that most people in the UK have used a comparison site at least once so it is vital that everyone gets the benefits they deserve.

"The good news is that more than 90% of the people we surveyed were very or fairly satisfied with the sites they used.

"But we have also found that improvements are needed to help people get even better deals. We have set out ground rules for how sites should behave, as well as being clear on how regulators can ensure people have a better experience online.

"We are also taking enforcement action where we suspect the law may have been broken."