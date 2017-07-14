Bankhall launches mortgage, protection and GI compliance solution

Bankhall has launched a compliance support solution for directly FCA authorised firms who deal with mortgages, protection and general insurance.

Firms will receive access to Bankhall's regulatory experts and a core package which includes face-to-face compliance audits to help firms strengthen their systems and controls.

Firms can also access a range of services delivered remotely, such as post-sale file reviews, compliance guidance, toolkits and helpdesk support.

There is also access to adviser learning and development workshops (including CPD) and enhanced terms on professional indemnity insurance.

Firms can also access additional specialist services on top of the core package, such as tailored consultancy visits and due diligence days.

Julie Sadler, managing director, Bankhall said: "We fully expect regulatory scrutiny in the mortgage, protection and GI market to intensify further over the coming years, with the Senior Managers Regime, Insurance Distribution Directive and Mortgage Market Study just some of the FCA items on the horizon.

"We are helping directly authorised firms to stay ahead of the curve by ensuring they have the robust compliance oversight and support they need in order to deal with the challenges ahead. This will also benefit firms in other areas, such as securing high quality professional indemnity insurance.

"Our new service builds on Bankhall's established credentials in this sector of the market, where our team supports hundreds of mortgage, protection and GI firms. Through Bankhall's experienced in-house team of compliance professionals, we are helping to provide the support and reassurance firms need to ensure they are consistently delivering and evidencing good outcomes for their customers."