Mortgage Force adopts iPipeline's 'SolutionBuilder'
Mortgage Force has adopted iPipeline's protection modelling and sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder.
Mortgage Force can access SolutionBuilder via their chosen CRM, The Key.
Kevin Duffy, managing director of Mortgage Force, added: "This is a vital tool to help advisers address customers' needs quickly, efficiently and enables integrated record keeping which is a must have for any firm in today's modern market.
"With SolutionBuilder, our advisers are better equipped to deliver quality advice yet without the need to spend additional time entering data and running multiple comparisons."
Paul Yates, product strategy director of iPipeline said: "We're very pleased to welcome Mortgage Force on board. Their desire to increase protection business within their network aligns perfectly with our focus to ensure all clients are offered protection advice at a time when they really need it.
"During May, we saw our protection transactions reach a record high which demonstrates that SolutionBuilder is enabling advisers to better cover their clients which in turn contributes to helping close the protection gap".
More news
Aviva rolls out top-up health insurance to corporate market
Aviva has launched its' 'Health Essentials' insurance to its corporate clients, enabling firms to offer top-up insurance to employees.
Woman jailed for faking her own death to claim on Scottish Widows life policies
A mother and son have been charged with insurance fraud after the pair faked the mother's death to claim £140,000 worth of life insurance.
Buying insurance through a consumer lens
Melissa Collett describes her recent experience of an adviser private medical insurance sales process.
Health Shield offers health screening to entire workforces
Health Shield is now offering health screening services to the entire workforce, as opposed to just senior management.