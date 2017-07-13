Mortgage Force adopts iPipeline's 'SolutionBuilder'

Mortgage Force has adopted iPipeline's protection modelling and sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder.

Mortgage Force can access SolutionBuilder via their chosen CRM, The Key.

Kevin Duffy, managing director of Mortgage Force, added: "This is a vital tool to help advisers address customers' needs quickly, efficiently and enables integrated record keeping which is a must have for any firm in today's modern market.

"With SolutionBuilder, our advisers are better equipped to deliver quality advice yet without the need to spend additional time entering data and running multiple comparisons."

Paul Yates, product strategy director of iPipeline said: "We're very pleased to welcome Mortgage Force on board. Their desire to increase protection business within their network aligns perfectly with our focus to ensure all clients are offered protection advice at a time when they really need it.

"During May, we saw our protection transactions reach a record high which demonstrates that SolutionBuilder is enabling advisers to better cover their clients which in turn contributes to helping close the protection gap".