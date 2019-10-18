Group risk industry responds to statutory sick pay consultation

'Proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss' consultation on employee rehabilitation closed last week

Members of the group risk industry have expressed their disappointment that the role played by group income protection (GIP) in helping to manage sickness absence and employee return-to-work support was not recognised as part of a government work and health consultation which closed last week.

Its ‘Health is everyone's business: Proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss' report - launched in July - set out a number of proposals, which included reform of statutory sick pay (SSP) and placed focus on the role of employers in employee rehabilitation.

"Employers have a hugely important role to play in supporting employees to stay in or return to work following an illness or injury, and creating healthy and inclusive workplaces that allow everyone to reach their full potential," said Unum in response to the consultation.

Statutory sick pay

The group protection provider also welcomed government plans to reform SSP to make it more flexible and easier for employers to administer, while supporting the extension of SSP to cover the lowest paid alongside efforts to give employers more clarity regarding legal responsibilities as well as more support around employee rehabilitation.

However, it did outline some concerns about the policy package presented by the consultation. These included "a tendency in some areas (such as ‘right to request workplace modifications') towards a highly-medicalised view, resulting in some legislative proposals which risk over-formulising the relationship between employee and employer," said the GIP provider.

It also argued its proposals for SSP rebate scheme "would allocate government spending ineffectively and fail to incentivise preventative behaviour by employers", citing potential "operational complexities and bureaucracies".

Unum also criticised the consultation's bias towards traditional occupational health services while voicing its disappointment that the benefits of GIP had been ignored.

"We believe government should support employers to invest in the service that suits their business needs, where it meets the policy objectives."

"Employers of all sizes already access a wide range of services, including but not limited to occupational health (OH) and GIP," it added.

Occupational health

Group risk industry body GRiD agreed that the consultation is too narrowly focused on the role played by traditional OH - ignoring the wealth of expertise of a wide range of other providers.

"The workplace has an important part to play in maintaining good health, dealing with ill health at an early stage and supporting employees to remain in work," said Katharine Moxham, GRiD spokeperson. "OH isn't the only tool in an employer's kitbag and we are concerned that a sole focus on OH could lead to unintended consequences such as stifling innovation, employers selecting OH provision where there are more appropriate options (e.g. vocational rehabilitation) or that the provision of other services isn't encouraged (or is even discouraged). Employers of all sizes already use and value a wide variety of expert-led support services to help them manage absence and deliver sustainable returns to work."

She added that ways other than a sole focus on OH should be explored to deliver the recommended outcomes of the consultation.

"Group income protection (GIP) is a product which has been designed to prevent and proactively manage absence and support returns to work."

GRiD said during 2018, 3,551 employees (36.3% of all claims submitted) were able to go back to work before making a monetary claim for GIP benefit because a GIP insurer supported them with an active early intervention. In addition, there were 75,466 interactions during 2018 with the other services (such as an employee assistance programme) that group risk insurers make available to help and support employees on a day-to-day basis.

"In our view, the insurance and related services under GIP should be considered as part of this consultation as an option available to employers to achieve the desired outcomes and our response builds the case for this," said Moxham.

‘Very limiting'

While agreeing that "the report makes many valuable suggestions", Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft also believed the report focused too much on traditional OH. "Consequently, none of the proposed solutions consider or refer to the valuable workplace services that a broader range of health providers can supply to deliver cost-effective and positive outcomes for business, employees, government, and the community," he said.

"This narrow focus means that a wealth of expertise available to help people to stay in and return to work can be overlooked."

"Vocational rehabilitation maximises participation in the workforce," he continued. "Its practitioners specialise in understanding the world of work using a whole person (biopsychosocial) approach which aligns these services and practitioners very well with the purpose and aims of this consultation and its proposals."

He said Swiss Re recommended that rather than the "narrower" ‘OH services', a more appropriate term would be ‘OH and rehabilitation' or simply ‘return to work' services, to encompass all relevant services and professionals in this field.

In its reponse to the consultation, Zurich Insurance added: "To solely focus on OH could lead to unintended consequences such as stifling growth or innovation in other areas and perhaps inadvertently discouraging employers to engage with potentially more appropriate options, such as preventative initiatives or vocational rehabilitation.

Zurich said focusing on OH in isolation is "very limiting", because an employer who faces commercial challenges as a result of an absent employee is likely to focus on terminating employment at the earliest opportunity once they believe they have fulfilled their obligations under the Equality Act 2010.

"We would encourage the government to engage more widely with existing vocational rehabilitation providers and insurers."

Wheatcroft argued that government should also consider building on how employee assistance programmes (EAPs) support people in the workplace.

"They provide confidential support to employees, often on non-financial matters, where the concern the employee has may not be health-related but can impact on their ability to work," he said. "EAPs can be a particular source of support for those struggling to cope with family, work or with mental health issues but the ability to support employees can be restricted by tax constraints on the scope of the benefit."

Prevention?

Wheatcroft was disappointed that there was "so little recognition" of the preventative support that group long-term disability income products can give employers.

"Our data show that 70% of all policies are purchased by firms with fewer than 250 members so it's not just a product for the large employer and the higher earner," he said. "We do have an important part to play. The lesson here is that we need to continue to work harder to show that what we are offering is far more than just an insurance policy."

Disability champion for the insurance industry and Access To Insurance work stream chair, Johnny Timpson, added: "The accessibility of group risk cover and employee support services, especially to people with disabilities, seen or unseen, and those living and working with health conditions, is little appreciated by people outside our industry nor is the contribution that the group risk sector can and does make to improving employee physical, mental and financial health - it's time we changed this."

Unum concluded: "We hope that government will now work more closely with insurers and other vocational rehabilitation specialists and draw on evidence from the wide range of expert-led support services employers already use today. GIP is specifically designed to address the challenge of long-term sickness absence and ill health-related job loss, with the financial benefit providing security for the employee at their most vulnerable as well as creating a unique economic incentive for the employer to make the adjustments needed to support a sustainable return to employment."