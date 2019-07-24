Top tips for sleeping during a heatwave

Sleep expert Neil Robinson shares some useful advice to get us through sweltering summer nights

With the current UK heatwave prompting warnings to stay at home and speculation rife that tomorrow could be the hottest day on record (39C!), Sealy UK's chief sleep officer Neil Roberts has provided six tips to getting a good night's rest this summer.

1. Sleep separately

"One in 10 Brits already opt to sleep separately from their partner [1], and it seems that they may have the right idea - especially in the hotter weather," he said. "Not only are partners more likely to disturb you in the night, the extra body heat can make it even harder to get to sleep in the summer months.

"Sleeping in separate beds also means that you're able to stretch out, rather than curl up, which helps body heat to escape.

2. Avoid exercise in the evening

"Exercising too close to bedtime can not only leave you with a sudden surge of energy, but also raises the body's core temperature, both of which makes sleeping in hot weather even more difficult," explained Roberts. "Instead, opt for exercise first thing in the morning to kick start your metabolism throughout the day, and leave you feeling ready to rest in the evening."

3. Use cotton sheets

"It's common knowledge that cotton clothes help to keep you cool in the summer due to the material's breathability, and the same can be said about cotton bed sheets. The natural fibres help allow air to move freely and circulate through the fabric, which helps to keep you cooler through the night. If your bedroom is especially hot, opt for a light cotton sheet rather than a duvet to allow even more circulation."

4. Leave your feet out

"While it may leave you at the mercy of the monster under the bed, sleeping with your feet out of the duvet or bed sheet will help to keep you cool," said Roberts. "While many believe that we lose most of our heat through our head, this is not the case. In fact, our hands and feet are key to keeping cool, so keeping them out of the bed sheets will help to ensure a cooler night's rest."

5. Check the TOG rating

"An adult can lose up to a litre of sweat in one night and the thicker winter duvets that you enjoy in the colder months provide a completely different experience to lighter summer duvets. Despite common belief, the TOG is a scale of warmth in a duvet - not its thickness, ranging from one TOG through to 15 TOG. A duvet that traps and provides heat in winter (13.5 TOG plus), is likely to make you overheat in summer, so it's important to have different duvets so that you can adapt between the seasons."

6. Invest in a cooling mattress

"Many may not think it, but the mattress you sleep on can affect your temperature throughout the night. Investing in a high-quality mattress that features smart fibres, and more specifically Purotex and Tencel fibres, can help to keep you cool at night, as these have excellent cooling properties and prevent your body overheating during your sleep," concluded Roberts.

