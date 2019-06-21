Rental protection plan puts L&G in 'pole position'

'Repackaging' of existing products with 'some unique features' is the first step in the right direction

Last week we reported that Legal & General (L&G) has developed a rental protection plan (RPP) as part of a pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau.

L&G is offering three bespoke rental products: rental income protection, rental life insurance and rental life insurance with critical illness cover.

Protection tailored specifically towards renters is something the market has been crying out for, especially considering ongoing industry lobbying for discounted insurance payments to cover rent when calculating Universal Credit, following DWP clarifications regarding pay-out exemptions last year.

Market growth

Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch report earlier this month showed 23% growth in mortgage protection sales last year, with the report attributing the growth to Brexit uncertainty and increased mortgage activity.

The report showed that the private rental sector has doubled in size since 2002, now sitting at 4.5 million households. Worryingly, renters are spending, on average, 35% of their income on rent, with weekly rents sitting above the average cost of a mortgage.

Swiss Re cited the rental market as a huge opportunity for the future, suggesting that while current protection products are already fit for purpose when it comes to renters, the messaging around them needs to be better tailored to this market.

Repackaging

In a bid to unlock this potential, L&G's RRP repackages existing products with some additional features for renters.

Certain tenets can increase the amount of cover they have if their rent increases, if they relocate or if they otherwise change their tenancy agreement - without the need to go back through medical underwriting.

The most notable enhancement is the addition of guaranteed insurability options (GIO) relevant for renters that other products do not include.

"Whether rent is increased by the landlord, or if the policyholder moves into a more expensive rental property, our GIO means they are covered," said Craig Brown, director, Legal & General Intermediary. "For each product available within the rental protection plan, the GIO can be used a maximum of three times and must be used within six months of the event."

For customers who choose the GIO, the rental income protection benefit can be increased on each occasion by up to 50% of the original monthly benefit, subject to a maximum of £833 per month.

For rental life insurance or rental life insurance for critical illness cover, the amount of cover may be increased by the lower of £1,050 per month, or, the amount of the increase in the life insured's rent. The maximum total of all increases permitted is £1,400 per month or 50% of the original amount of cover (providing the monthly benefit does not exceed the maximum allowed, based on parameters for maximum allowable benefit as calculated using the replacement ratio of 60% of the first £60,000 of income and 50% thereafter).

Flexibility

Protection Guru's Adam Higgs has welcomed the L&G developments. "Most life and CI products allow you to increase the sum assured if you take out a new or increase your mortgage, however they do not allow the sum assured to be increased if a clients' rent increases," he said.

"Likewise with income protection products they allow you to increase cover underwriting free if you have a salary increase or mortgage increase but most products do not allow an increase (without further underwriting) if a clients' rent increases."

He said that while these changes may not seem particularly "ground-breaking", "I applaud what they have done as renters circumstances seem to change far more often than someone that is mortgaged".

With the interplay between Universal Credit, protection and rent still up in the air, Higgs said RPP puts L&G "in pole position for the rental market".