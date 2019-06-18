Is DeadHappy breathing new life into insurance?

Are skulls, death wishes and pay-as-you-go protection policies really the future of life insurance? Katie Crook-Davies meets DeadHappy founder Phil Zeidler three months after its launch

DeadHappy entered the UK protection space with a bang back in February 2019, with skulls, death wishes and ‘PAYG' protection.

It's fair to say, opinion has been divided, with some industry experts complementing its outlandish marketing approach, with others criticising an unconventional term life product which covers policyholders for five to 10 years with only a year-long fixed rate.

According to DeadHappy founder Phil Zeidler, the man behind Junction (part of BGL), "things are going better than expected" since it launched three months ago.

Consumer reactions have also been, on the whole, positive, if the 150-plus Trust Pilot reviews are anything to go by. The site shows that 89% of customers have awarded DeadHappy with five stars, with phrases such as ‘quick and simple', ‘down to earth' and ‘good value' cropping up on the review site.

The DeadHappy website states that over 28,000 death wishes have been created, however Zeidler tells COVER that this figure is in fact closer to 47,000.

He says the total number of life policies sold is sitting at just shy of 2,000, with an online conversion rate from deathwish defined (sum assured set) to purchase, of 16.5% (traditionally online D2C conversion rates sit around 10%).

"What normally happens is they [customers] go to a comparison site, complete a long question set and are then sent off for a call to go through additional medical history information and purchase," he says, adding that people are astonished that they can buy life insurance then and there, without having to speak to anyone.

"Conversion rates are really strong from click-through to policy sale, and are higher than we'd hoped", he adds, while acknowledging that there is no quick fix for the protection market. "We are realists in terms of how quickly we can change things," he says.

Deathwish?

While DeadHappy enables customers to produce the more standard responses to the question ‘what do you want to happen when you die?', some more entertaining suggestions include ‘fund a wake party', ‘get a bronze statue made' and ‘pay to take the bins out'.

The deathwish platform was designed to help consumers "define a need for the product," says Zeidler. "There are an awful lot of people who we speak to about life insurance, and they don't understand the product and why they might need it," he says. "Most advisers see this as a very simple protection product that only has one or two uses around more standard needs such as mortgage or funeral costs. We see the product as being far more purposeful."

Zeidler argues that the deathwish platform allows people to think more broadly about their needs, beyond just mortgage and funeral. People can make several different wishes, and are in fact doing so, he says.

‘Clunky'

So what happens when customers answer ‘yes' to one of the four underwriting questions?

DeadHappy has been praised by some for its simple online journey and the four questions has no doubt sped up the underwriting process significantly, which can been seen in the higher conversion rates. However, while a slick and speedy journey benefits healthy customers, those with pre-existing conditions, or who have visited the doctor recently, could see themselves unable to get cover or directed down a more traditional journey to purchase.

The 16.5% conversion rate above breaks down into 92% of customers progressing from defining deathwishes to completing the underwriting questions, 58% of those customers get accepted, and 31% of customers go on to buy a policy.

Zeidler admits to COVER that the current journey for ‘non-standard' customers is "clunky". For example, for customers suffering with asthma it is possible to get cover, however they currently need to answer additional questions via a webchat facility.

Zeidler confirms that they are currently working on automating the process for these people over the next few months and his aim is to increase the 58% straight-through rate to 75% by automating these manual processes.

When it comes to customers with other pre-existing conditions, Zeidler confirms that they have no plans to underwrite pre-existing medical conditions due to complexity around obtaining medical records. He understands that advisers have a role to play here but admits they have found it difficult selecting the right advice firm and systemic process in order to support these customers. "We don't want to use language that overcomplicates stuff, which is the challenge of financial services," he says.

Criticism

Industry experts have highlighted what they see as the shortfalls in the simplified product. These include the fact that the product has no critical illness or income protection attached, the way the premiums increase each year and the lifeline element of the product.

In response to these criticisms, Zeidler tells COVER: "Suggesting that our product is full of holes because it's not another product is nonsense."

Instead, he argues that the DeadHappy pricing model is fairer to customers. DeadHappy wants to price the product to better reflect the customer's actual risk, and that's where the pay-as-you-go protection idea came in.

"We set rates based on today's age and then adjust them each year to reflect a customer's risk," says Zeidler. "It is how every other insurance policy works; life insurance is the outlier."

He challenges the more traditional level premium products which require younger people to overpay relative to their risk, and older people to underpay. He believes that young people get a poor deal with the traditional pricing model. "People are overpaying for on average 15 years, but the average length that a customer has their policy for is six years, and then they cancel it," he says.

Currently all DeadHappy customers can choose either a five or 10-year lifeline with their policy, and each year they can extend that lifeline, so effectively they will always have a 10-year term life policy with age-costed premiums. That is provided, however, that their health hasn't changed during that year.

For some health conditions, the customer may receive a large change to their premium, and for others, such as cancer, customers will no longer be able to extend their lifeline, so could be left with nine years of cover remaining.

There are obvious questions here around whether the ‘renewable' nature of the DeadHappy product meets the needs of customers over the longer term. Likelihood of illness increases dramatically with age, so at a time when they need the cover most, older customers could be faced with unaffordable premiums and limited cover.

Zeidler's response is that if a customer gets cancer they will still have cover for nine years. His belief is that if the cancer leads to death, it will likely lead to death in that nine-year period. He added that if, however, the customer went on to survive the cancer during the remaining term, DeadHappy will then extend the policy in the normal way. The question would then be, at what rate?

Customer understanding

With uncertain premium increases and extendable lifelines it's easy to question whether customers fully understand the product they are buying, especially when there is no human intervention involved. Zeidler's response: "Truth is, I can't be certain. Some people won't understand why their premium has gone up."

Could this lead to poor persistency in year one? It will be interesting to see emergent lapse statistics.

Zeidler, meanwhile, speaks about the feedback loop that has been established with the product. He explains that DeadHappy engages with the client at least once a year to tell them that their premium will go up and by how much. At this time, they will also reiterate how the product works. This feedback is crucial to understanding a customer's comfort level, he says.

So are skulls, death wishes and pay-as-you-go protection the way forward? We are not convinced that they are - not for everyone.

However there's definitely something here for people who are unprotected; a basic life product with a simple underwriting journey and purchasing process that makes light of the ‘D' word. In Zeidler's words: "It's going to happen to us all, and the bigger tragedy is very often that people haven't discussed it or planned for it."