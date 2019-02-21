Should climate change be on the protection radar?

In the face of ever-growing health risks due to climate change, how is the protection industry responding?

Environmental threats dominate the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) list of most likely and impactful global risks for the third year in a row. At the same time, new scientific evidence concludes that heatwaves linked to climate change pose an increasing danger that threatens to overwhelm health systems around the world. All evidence points to the fact that, globally speaking, we are failing to deal with these very real issues.

Findings from the 'Countdown on Health and Climate Change' report, recently published in The Lancet, conclude that heatwaves linked to climate change can be directly linked to: labour loss due to heat exposure; a growing threat of infectious diseases in certain regions; and particular vulnerabilities in those aged over 65, city dwellers, those living with heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung conditions.

So, is the world, as the WEF suggests, "sleepwalking into catastrophe"?

A role for everyone

The protection industry represents but a tiny participant on the world stage. At the same time though, the cause and effect of environmental degradation is all-inclusive and demands a collective response.

So, what could or should the protection industry be doing? This question is two-fold. Firstly, in terms of practical actions - as businesses - to help reduce the impact. Secondly, in terms of underwriting. The general insurance sector has already experienced cost hikes thanks to major weather events. Five of the top six wettest years on record have happened since 2000 and many more homes are now at risk of river, coastal or surface water flooding, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Of course, cause and effect are very tangible for something like buildings insurance.

When it comes to life, however, the risks and costs are much more difficult to determine. They might be accident related (i.e. drowning) or something that exacerbates an existing condition (i.e. asthma made worse due to air pollution).

Is it even possible to underwrite the additional risks to health brought about by climate change? If not, would the overall cost of insurance need to go up to combat the increased risk? Faced with immediate uncertainties (geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, cyber and technology threats, according to the WEF) is climate change even on the radar?

Big issue, small risk

The underwriter's view is that, from a UK perspective at least, the changes in weather patterns associated with climate change are unlikely to have made any difference to old age mortality patterns so far and this is unlikely to change any time soon.

Roy Chappell, CEO at SCOR Global Life UK, comments: "In recent years we are all aware that the rate of improvement of old age mortality has slowed significantly, but in our opinion that is much more to do with stretched government resource in both NHS and social care rather than anything to do with climate change.

"If the latter is contributing then its impact is dwarfed by other factors at play."

Chappell explains that whilst climate change is obviously a serious topic from a global perspective, the impacts on health are not material from the perspective of a typical UK insurance customer.

Sustainable investment

The ABI would seem to concur. When asked how the life industry is responding to the issue of climate change, we received the following macro response: "Insurers are on the front line dealing with the impact of climate change every day and are all too aware of the effect it can have on people's health and longevity as well as on their livelihoods through extreme weather conditions and flooding. As major holders of assets they are in a position to mitigate some of the impacts of climate change by investing in sustainable businesses and greener forms of energy.

"Life insurers are always interested in changes and trends that may have an effect on risks, such as things which could impact health and lifestyle, and will track trends in disease and mortality.

"For instance, mortality data trends have enabled insurers to see how survival rates have improved for those living with certain conditions, helping them to widen life cover to those living with HIV, diabetes and those in remission of breast cancer."

All together now

Whilst there might be no immediate impact on protection insurance, there is still much that the industry - along with communities everywhere - could be doing to help lower the global risk and longer-term effects.

"When society focuses on something, it can deliver amazing results," says Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline. "Recent results from the American Cancer Society identified that US deaths from cancer have dropped 27% over the last 25 years, with an estimated 2.6 million fewer people dying of the disease.

"But it seems, as we slowly eradicate one major factor impacting health and wellness, we are creating other, potentially devastating, factors. With climate change steadily lowering health resilience, it is also diminishing the already fragile financial resilience of the population. Increasing heat is impacting the ability to deliver sustained work, especially manual - this will impact protection rates as it impacts health and mortality."

Practical, everyday actions

So, what can the protection industry do to help? Eradicating the use of paper would be a good start, says Yates. He suggests that as a minimum, businesses should be accepting and utilising e-services: from electronic document attachments and e-signatures, through to digital vaults. Additionally, utilising remote access systems would help reduce the amount of travel undertaken.

Beyond what are the obvious internal solutions, what else can be done? "I believe there is much more we can do as we promote and distribute health and wellness applications," adds Yates.

"Systems, such as Dacadoo, can be utilised to help ‘nudge' people to ‘do the right things' and manage their carbon footprint. Health and wellness support does not end at glorified step counters.

"The cancer battle is not won, and it has been made much more difficult by human civilisation. Let's not repeat the mistakes of the past and take remedial action on climate now."