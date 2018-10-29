It is time to stop broking and start consulting

With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price

The world of corporate wellbeing has reached an impasse. Until advisers stop broking and start consulting, employers will never feel confident to share essential data, and providers won't become accepted as partners with shared interests. The upshot? Wellbeing will continue to be a siloed and somewhat immeasurable effort.

The price tag on benefits, as opposed to their value to people and business, is still the motivating factor for employers, according to the latest research1 from Employee Benefits magazine. Nine in 10 (90%) cite cost as the main factor influencing their decision to buy, or continue providing healthcare benefits.

Encouragingly though in separate findings by HR Grapevine and Generali UK2, employers said that nearly half (46%) of advisers have an influence in helping them identify and establish employee needs. Yet, at the same time, the research found that regular meetings with their provider were worryingly low. Less than a fifth (19%) stated they have meetings with their group income protection (IP) provider.

Meanwhile, employers are trying to tackle absence (the impact of which isn't measured), prevent problems happening in the first place, improve engagement and productivity, and be seen as an employer of choice. If price of benefits is the only thing discussed with their adviser and providers are not seen as part of the team, they do not stand a chance.

It could be argued that advisers are simply responding to client need: feeding their clients' cost conscious desires.

Stop and take stock

But surely someone has to call ‘time'. Someone needs to ensure that all three parties - adviser, client and provider - work together to assess the absence and presenteeism impact to business. They need to look at corporate brand and determine what's motivating employees to get up in a morning and go above and beyond (or not, as the case may be).

All these things have a cost attached. And arguably a much bigger one - in terms of both financial and reputational impact - in comparison to the cost attached to wellbeing benefits and services, especially where the latter come packaged for free with health and risk products.

There is also a bitter irony to this when you consider that wellbeing benefits and services represent the very things that have the power to mitigate all that people risk if orchestrated properly in an integrated manner.

According to Simon Thomas, director - UK employee benefits, Generali, "With partnership working and true transparency, group IP providers are able to give employers and their advisers the risk mitigation support they need: from early interventions, personalised care pathways and even assistance in funding for discrete, tailored, wellbeing initiatives such as absence trackers if a need is identified."

Bearing all of this in mind, it seems somewhat surprising that return on investment (ROI) is still such a sticking point.

For as long as the concept of workplace wellbeing has been a ‘thing', company Boards have reigned somewhat unanimous in citing ROI as a reason to avoid investing time and effort on this seemingly woolly area.

Don't make blind decisions

Indeed, only 14% of employers actually calculate ROI, and nearly three fifths (58%) state they have no plans to do so in the future, according to Employee Benefits' research.

Furthermore, just over a quarter (26%) have no idea how many days' sickness absence their employees take a year. So it is perhaps unsurprising to also find that over half (55%) do not know what percentage of payroll is impacted by absence costs.

With such a lack of data at their fingertips, is it any wonder the Board are not exactly supportive.

At the same time though, we all know that wellbeing makes sense.

Join up people and business needs

Those entering the workforce these days are not as motivated by pound signs as their work hard, play hard predecessors. Of course pay is still important but more than that, they want to know they are adding value in various ways: to themselves in terms of a clear career trajectory and work life balance; to society; as well as to the corporate coffers.

This change in employee priorities is echoed by the fact that seven in 10 employers cite work life balance as their top health and wellbeing problem area in the findings from HR Grapevine and Generali UK.

So it stands to reason that supporting employees to feel healthy, happy and fulfilled will do wonders for an organisation in terms of bolstering corporate reputation and encouraging people to go above and beyond.

Putting in place an integrated wellbeing strategy that supports work/life balance - one that is also aligned to business goals - requires considerable thought.

Opportunity knocks

Encouragingly, a third (33%) of employer respondents to the Employee Benefits survey already have an integrated strategy - one that takes in the physical, mental, emotional and financial. Maybe their relationship with their advisory and provider support framework is fully joined-up, transparent and communicative.

Another third (32%) are planning to put such a strategy in place: a perfect opportunity to get that framework built.

Mark Ramsook, head of sales & marketing for the health & benefits division of Willis Towers Watson, says that with group IP, in particular, "if you're not helping the client to proactively manage absence, promote wellbeing and use early intervention services, you're basically doing a broking job. In such a case, the intermediary is nothing above and beyond being a post box after the benefit is put in place. It makes as much sense for the employer to deal direct with the insurer."

The trouble is the insurer is not equipped to help with the benefit design aspect. And getting this right is vital for employers and employees. In assessing whether benefits are fit for purpose, Ramsook says that advisers need to look at the company, its culture and its people then ask: Are the benefits doing their job? And are they compliant with current legislation?

"So often we see schemes in place that aren't fit for purpose in terms of legislation, eligibility and overall value," he adds. "A lot of organisations have had benefits in place for a long time with the same broker. When we come across them - usually via a formal competitive tender process - it's not unusual to find a whole host of issues.

"For example, a raft of high earners in danger of breaching the Lifetime Allowance and nothing in place to help, interactions with state welfare legislation that are way out of date, situations where different segments were eligible for certain benefits and now they aren't. We even find companies still paying for medical insurance for people who've left the business."

ROI should not be the thing that stands in the way of clients deriving best value from benefits, neither should a lack of partnership working across client, adviser and provider to ensure fit for purpose consultancy and design.

Selling on price simply won't cut the mustard.

Suzanne Clarkson is a freelance journalist and corporate communications consultant

1 Employee Benefits Healthcare Research 2018 (Sept 2018)

2 Total Reward & Wellbeing for Multinational Companies, HR Grapevine & Generali UK (Oct 2018)